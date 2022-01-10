Robotic Welding Market is Estimated to Grow at a Significant CAGR in the forecast period (2021 to 2028) with COVID-19 Analysis

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic welding market size is projected to grow from USD 5.80 billion in 2021 and reach USD 9.76 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing applications in the oil & gas, construction, and automobile sectors are likely to fuel the progress of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Robotic Welding Market, 2021-2028." The market stood at USD 5.42 billion in 2020.

Robotic welding is an automated process using mechanized tools that are used to handle and weld equipment in several industries. It offers excellent dimensional accuracy and surface finish and helps industries create high-quality products. The adoption of an automated welding system improves refinement, eliminates complications, and enables manufacturers to boost production capacity. Manufacturers focus on implementing effective welding solutions to improve their efficiency. For example, ABB India declared the launch of a new robotics facility for the Industry 4.0 robotic welding system. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of the market during the upcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Kemppi Oy (Finland)

Yaskawa America (United States)

ABB (Switzerland)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

OTC DAIHEN Inc. (U.S.)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.)

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (U.S.)

IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG (Austria)

Abhisha Technocrats Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Acieta LLC (U.S.)

EWM AG (Mündersbach, Germany)

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH (Haiger, Germany)

SIASUN CO., LTD. (China)

SMENCO (Australia)

Request a Sample Copy of Report : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/robotic-welding-market-104288

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 9.76 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 5.42 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By Payload Capacity, By Industry and Geography Growth Drivers Shutdown of Manufacturing Plants and Raw Material Shortage to Impede Market Progress Prominent Companies Invest in Development of Automated Services to Boost Brand Image Increased Adoption of Automated Welding Equipment to Boost Market Growth

Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into laser, MIG/TIG, spot, arc, and others.

As per payload capacity, it is classified into high (80-300kg), medium (30-60kg), and low (6-22 kg).

Based on industry, it is categorized into electronics & electrical, shipbuilding and railway, oil & gas, mining, construction, aerospace & defense, automotive, wind turbines, steel plant, and others.

Regionally, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Impact of COVID-19:

The shutdown of Manufacturing Plants and Raw Material Shortage to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 because of the restrictions placed on production activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infections has led to the closure of industries and manufacturing firms. Further, restrictions placed on transport have led to the shortage of raw materials required for the production of advanced welding equipment. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and production machinery may enable manufacturers to recover costs. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of the industry during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-welding-market-104288

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Invest in Development of Automated Services to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market invest heavily in the development of automated solutions for the incorporation of advanced technologies. For example, Path Robotics, a U.S.-based company raised over USD 56.0 million for the development of AI-powered welding expansions in May 2021. The company is a pioneer in the development of automated welding and has developed several autonomous solutions. This investment may enable companies to boost their brand image. In addition, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to develop effective solutions to improve their product quality and boost market position.

Industry Development

September 2020: SEO JIN Industrial opted for KUKA AG for the delivery of approximately 185 robots from the KR QUANTEC series for the adoption in handling and welding tasks in Korea. The company shall use the robots for the manufacturing of car components for Hyundai and Kia.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Adoption of Automated Welding Equipment to Boost Market Growth

Several industries are rapidly utilizing automated systems to meet deadlines and boost production capacity. The incorporation of automation reduces time consumption and improves accuracy. The incorporation of robotics improves precision and reduces hiccups caused by manual labor. It improves speed and enables manufacturers to meet their deadlines. Robotic welding equipment improves productivity and enhances the quality of products. The emergence of several industries and the adoption of automation are likely to fuel demand. Further, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to improve operational efficiency. These factors are likely to drive the robotic welding market growth.

However, high investment costs and safety concerns are likely to hinder market progress.

Regional Insights:

Progressing Manufacturing Industry to Boost Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the robotic welding market share because of the progressing manufacturing industry and increasing industrial automation. The market in Asia-Pacific was USD 1.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Further, the adoption of industrial 4.0 welding technologies is likely to fuel the industry's progress. The emergence of several manufacturing facilities is expected to bolster market progress. For example, OLA chose ABB as one of its partners in February 2021 for the opening of its Scooter's mega factory in India. In addition, the presence of several established companies in China is likely to fuel market growth.

In North America, the presence of several prominent players is likely to fuel the demand for the robotic types of welding. In addition, significant investments in robotic welding's adoption are likely to fuel the market development.

In Europe, rapid adoption of automated systems is likely to fuel automatic welding's adoption. These factors are likely to fuel market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-welding-market-104288

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utility, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Robot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires and SAW Wires & Fluxes), By Application (Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding and others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Print Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Offset, Digital, Flexo), By End Use (Packaging, Publication, Commercial) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd