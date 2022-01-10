The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is expected to reach $3,031.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.42% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196268/?utm_source=GNW

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain of the agriculture industry was disrupted.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural production was hindered for farmers, which led to a decrease in their revenue generation. This has left the farmers in no position to invest in modern agricultural equipment.



Market Segmentation



Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Service Type



The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market in the service type product segment is expected to be dominated by software-as-a-service. The high market share and growth potential associated with software-as-a-service technologies in the agriculture industry is expected to drive the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.



Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Technology



The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market in the technology product segment is expected to be dominated by data analytics and intelligence solutions. Data analytic solutions have the ability to increase agricultural production and are expected to drive the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.



Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Application



The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by yield monitoring and mapping. The high market share and growth potential associated with yield mapping and mapping is expected to drive the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.



Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Region



North America is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2020.The large market share of the region has been attributed to the increased application of automation and control systems in most of the countries and the rising adoption rate of smart farming practices leading to increased adoption of agriculture technology-as-a-service.



The North America market for agriculture technology-as-a-service is expected to witness a moderate growth as of CAGR 21.93% in the forecast period.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



365FarmNet GmbH, Accenture plc, AGCO Corporation, Agrellus, Inc., Agrivi, Airbus S.A.S, AT&T Inc., Ceres Imaging Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Cropln Technology Solutions Pvt.Ltd., Deere & Company, DeHaat, Fujitsu Limited, Harvest Automation Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, IBM Corporation, Intertek Group plc, Kubota Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Naio Technologies, Nutrien AgSolutions, Inc., Parrot SA, Pixhawk, Precision Hawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SGS S.A., Small Robot Company, Syngenta AG, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Taranis, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the agriculture technology-as-a-service industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Italy

• France

• Germany

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Israel

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196268/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________