New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic-Assisted Imaging Technologies Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Imaging Modality, Mobility, Application, End User, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196270/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• Imaging Modalities - X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, and Others

• Application - Diagnosis and Imaging and Treatment

• Mobility - Stationary and Portable

• End User - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Settings

• Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux Countries, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Latin America and Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Across the Globe

• Evolution in Image Modalities and Features

• Rise in Application of Robotics in Medical Field



Market Challenges



• Robotic Failures Leads to Low Rate of Adoption

• Lack of Acceptance of Robotic Procedures

• Safety and Privacy Concerns Related to Patient’s Data



Market Opportunities



• Increased Prevalence for Misdiagnosis Makes Way for Robotics in Diagnostics and Surgery Domains

• High Growth Opportunity in Emerging Economies



Key Companies Profiled



Brainlab AG, Digisens SAS, Epica International, Inc. (Epica Human Health), General Electric Company, Globus Medical, Inc., Medirob AB, Medtronic plc, Neocis, Inc., Novasignal Corporation, Perfint Healthcare, Renishaw plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stereotaxis, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare



How This Report Can Add Value



Who should buy this report?



• Surgical and imaging robotics providers to gain a holistic view of the market potential of various offerings and developing economies for business expansion

• AI-enabled imaging devices, haptics, and cloud service providers

• Established healthcare companies integrating software, machine learning, robotics, haptics, and artificial intelligence (AI) into the radiology field

• Established medical technology companies to gain insights into the market potential, market entry strategies, new technologies in the market, and key competitors



Key questions answered in the report



• What are the key trends that have a strong influence on the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market? How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the growth of the robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

• How does the patent landscape of robotic-assisted imaging technologies look like?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

• Which leading companies are dominating the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

• What are the regulations about the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

• How is each segment of the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies within the robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?



Global Robotic-Assisted Imaging Technologies Market Overview



The surgical medical specialty has matured to deliver in-depth and precise clinical outcomes for both doctors and patients, as well as to enhance surgical workflow patterns in healthcare systems.In comparison to prior eras, the healthcare sector is now integrating more advanced technology that is more informed and connected.



The use of robotic-assisted imaging technologies makes diagnosis and surgery safer for patients by making it more precise and minimally invasive.



The global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market products include X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, and others under the imaging modalities segment.It can be further segmented based on mobility and application.



It is categorized as stationary and portable segments based on mobility, whereas under the application segment, it is categorized as diagnosis and imaging and treatment.



The global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market was valued at $617.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,207.8 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.74% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Market Drivers



Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market include rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe, evolution in image modalities and features, and rise in applications of robotics in the medical field.



Market Challenges



The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include robotic failures leading to a low rate of adoption, lack of acceptance of robotic procedures, and safety and privacy concerns related to patient data.



Market Opportunities



Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include increased prevalence for misdiagnosis makes way for robotics in diagnostics and surgery domains high growth opportunities in emerging economies.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic had an ambiguous impact on the robotic-assisted imaging technologies market.Few of the imaging modalities, such as X-ray and CT, were used for screening during the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas the majority of the imaging modalities were not used due to postponement of elective surgeries and procedures during the pandemic.



In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on elective surgical procedures.On a global scale, the COVID-19 pandemic also significantly impacted regular hospital routine services.



During the early stages of the pandemic, hospitals drastically restricted or stopped performing elective surgical procedures to ensure patient safety and to focus on COVID-19 patients.



Market Segmentation



by Imaging Modalities



Under this segmentation, the market is categorized into X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, and others.



The X-ray segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



by Mobility



Under this segmentation, the market is categorized into stationary and portable.



The stationary segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.43% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



by Application



Under this segmentation, the market is categorized into diagnosis and imaging and treatment. The diagnosis and imaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.48% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



by Region



The different regions covered under the market report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



North America dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2021-2030. The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing research and development activities and many companies being located in the U.S.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some key players operating in the market include Brainlab AG, Digisens SAS, Epica International, Inc. (Epica Human Health), General Electric Company, Globus Medical, Inc., Medirob AB, Medtronic plc, Neocis, Inc., Novasignal Corporation, Perfint Healthcare, Renishaw plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stereotaxis, Inc., and Trivitron Healthcare



The robotic-assisted imaging technologies market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments from January 2017- November 2021, undertaken by different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.Some strategies covered in this segment are product development and upgradation, partnerships, collaborations, business expansion, funding activities, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions.



The preferred strategy for companies has been regulatory activities.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Russia

• Nordic Countries

• Benelux Countries

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Australia and New Zealand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________