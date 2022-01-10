The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market is expected to reach $6,655.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 30.56% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196267/?utm_source=GNW

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain of the agriculture industry was disrupted.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural production was hindered for farmers, which led to a decrease in their revenue generation. This has left the farmers in no position to invest in modern agricultural equipment.



Market Segmentation



AI in Agriculture Market by Farming Type



The farming type segment in the application for artificial intelligence in agriculture market is expected to be dominated by field farming. The majority of the farmers around the world still engage in traditional farming, which is expected to drive artificial intelligence in agriculture market in the forecast period.



AI in Agriculture Market by End Use



The end use segment in the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture market is expected to be dominated by crops, fruits, vegetables, and other plants. The primary focus of all farmers around the world is to increase agricultural production, which is expected to increase the adoption of artificial intelligence products in the agricultural industry.



AI in Agriculture Market by Product



The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by software products. The high market share and growth potential associated with software products in the agriculture industry is expected to drive the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market.



AI in Agriculture Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $598.7 million in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 29.88% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Agrivi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Ceres Imaging, CNH Industrial N.V., Granular Inc., Harvest Crop Robotics, LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Prospera Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Climate Corporation., among others.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the artificial intelligence in agriculture industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Italy

• France

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• Argentina

• South Africa

• Israel

