Global human nutrition market size to expand substantially over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide human nutrition market size was worth USD 252.38 billion in 2020 and is touted to expand at a notable CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research literature splits the marketplace on the basis of product type, application, distribution channels, and regions. It delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects of each of these segments to pinpoint the major investable areas in this business sphere. An analysis of the competitive hierarchy details the product profiles of all leading players, and scrutinizes their financials, strategies, and other recent developments.

Factors such as surging demand for nutritious and safe health products & supplements, increasing health awareness among consumers, and rising disposable income levels are primarily driving the industry growth.

Additionally, widespread prevalence of diseases caused by unhealthy eating habits, coupled with growing preference for fortifying and nutritional food additives are also fostering the market development.

Market segmentation overview

Based on product type, global human nutrition market is classified into probiotics, vitamins, proteins/amino acids, and minerals/ others, whereas by distribution channel, the market classification comprises OTC (over the counter), and prescribed.

Considering application scope, the market is segmented into functional nutrient, dietary supplement, food & beverages, and infant nutrition. Among these, the dietary supplement segment is slated to witness a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing reliance of elderly populace on nutritional supplements. Notably, ageing causes various physiological, psychological, and social changes in an individual’s life, which affects their dietary and food choices. Thus, the need for specifically tailored dietary supplements will boost segmental growth in the upcoming years.

Regional outlook

Major regional contributors to worldwide human nutrition industry remuneration are Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy), and North America (U.S., Canada).

As per expert verbatim, North America is touted to hold a significant share in the industry by 2026, with the United States being the epicenter of growth, due to the presence of established manufacturers and well-developed distribution channels. Moreover, burgeoning demand for dietary supplements across countries like Mexico is also contributing to regional market growth.

Competitive scope

Prominent companies such as Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestlé S.A., Glanbia plc, and Kerry Group plc are influencing the market trends. These companies constantly employ several strategic maneuvers such as acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, new product developments, and partnerships to maintain their standing in the industry space.

Global Human Nutrition Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Probiotics

Vitamins

Proteins/Amino Acids

Minerals/ Others

Global Human Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

OTC (Over the Counter)

Prescribed

Global Human Nutrition Market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Dietary Supplement

Functional Nutrient

Infant Nutrition

Food & Beverages

Global Human Nutrition Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

North America

U.S.

Canada

Global Human Nutrition Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Bayer AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Kerry Group plc

Nestlé S.A.

Glanbia plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Amway

USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The clinical nutrition market is expected to witness sizable growth by 2027 driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses around the globe. Recently, amidst the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in the medical sector, researchers have been examining the potential integration of AI for food image recognition, augmented diet optimization, diet pattern analysis, and risk prediction, among other applications. Subsequently, technological advancements in the sector are fueling market demand globally. Additionally, industry players are adopting strategic initiatives to improve their market presence, which has favorably impacted business expansion across key regions. In the regional landscape, the Middle East & Africa clinical nutrition market is projected to witness substantial growth to exceed a valuation of USD 3.7 billion by 2027. High number of mortalities related to malnutrition and growing awareness regarding clinical nutrition across the region are expected to foster market outlook through the forecast timeframe.

