Worldwide Health and Wellness Industry to 2031 - Featuring L'Oreal, BioThrive Sciences and Herbalife Nutrition Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Wellness Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global health and wellness market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. the report provides revenue of the global health and wellness market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. the report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global health and wellness market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global health and wellness market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global health and wellness market. these indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global health and wellness market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global health and wellness market. Key players operating in the global health and wellness market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global Health and Wellness market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Health and Wellness Market Report

What is the scope of growth of companies present in the global health and wellness market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global health and wellness market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends in the global health and wellness market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for health and wellness providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global health and wellness market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global health and wellness market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Health and Wellness Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Segmentation Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Bn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)

5.2. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sector

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global Health and Wellness Market Value Forecast, by Sector, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Personal Care, Beauty and Anti-Aging

6.3.2. Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss

6.3.3. Wellness Tourism

6.3.4. Physical Activity

6.3.5. Preventive and Personalized Medicine and Public Health

6.3.6. Traditional and Complementary Medicine

6.3.7. Spa Economy

6.3.8. Others

6.4. Global Health and Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sector



7. Global Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Health and Wellness Market Value Forecast by Region

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Latin America

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa

7.3. Global Health and Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



8. North America Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia Pacific Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Latin America Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa Health and Wellness Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.,

13.1.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.1.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.2. L'Oreal S.A.

13.1.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.2.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.3. Unilever plc

13.1.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.3.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.4. BioThrive Sciences

13.1.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.4.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.5. Abbott Laboratories

13.1.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.5.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

13.1.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.6.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.6.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.7. Amway Corp.

13.1.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.7.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.7.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.8. THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

13.1.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.8.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.8.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.9. Anytime Fitness LLC

13.1.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.9.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.9.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.10. Lift Brands

13.1.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.10.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.10.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.11. BodyHoliday Saint Lucia

13.1.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.11.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.11.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.12. Healing Holidays (Cleveland Travel Ltd.),

13.1.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.12.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.12.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.13. COMO Hotels and Resorts

13.1.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.13.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.13.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.14. Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

13.1.14.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.14.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.14.3. SWOT Analysis

13.1.15. SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre

13.1.15.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.1.15.2. Growth Strategies

13.1.15.3. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctn949