Worldwide Retreaded Tire Industry to 2031 - Featuring Continental, Bridgestone and Marangoni Among Others

The "Retreaded Tire Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's recent report on the retreaded tire market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. this study on the retreaded tire market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. this report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This the publisher study on the retreaded tire market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. the report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the retreaded tire market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Retreaded tire Market

How much value will the retreaded tire market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for retreaded tires?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall retreaded tire market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the retreaded tire market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the retreaded tire market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the retreaded tire market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for retreaded tire market?

This report answers these questions and more about the retreaded tire market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

3.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3.3. Macro-Economic Factors

3.3.1. GDP & GDP Growth Rate

3.3.2. Per Capita Income

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.5. Market Factor Analysis

3.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5.2. SWOT Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Scenario



4. Key Trend Analysis



5. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1. Tier Manufacturer

5.1.2. End Use/OEMs/Aftermarket

5.1.3. Retreaded Tire Companies

5.1.4. End Use/Aftermarket

5.2. Vendor Matrix

5.3. Gross Margin Analysis



6. Global Retreaded Tire Market Volume (Thousand Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

6.1. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2017-2031



7. Pricing Analysis

7.1. Regional Retreaded TireSales Pricing (US$), 2017-2031

7.2. Cost Structure Analysis

7.3. Profit Margin Analysis



8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Retreaded Tire



9. Impact Factors

9.1. Growing road infrastructure

9.2. Rise in trade activities

9.3. Advancements in additive manufacturing technology



10. Global Retreaded Tire Market Analysis and Forecast, by Process

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

10.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

10.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

10.2. Global Retreaded Tire Market Volume (Thousand Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Process, 2017-2031

10.2.1. Pre-Cure (Cold Treading)

10.2.2. Mold-cure (Hot Treading)



11. Global Retreaded Tire Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

11.1. Market Snapshot

11.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

11.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

11.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

11.2. Global Retreaded Tire Market Volume (Thousand Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2031

11.2.1. Two Wheeler Vehicle

11.2.2. Passenger Vehicle

11.2.2.1. Hatchback

11.2.2.2. Sedan

11.2.2.3. Utility Vehicle

11.2.3. Commercial Vehicle

11.2.3.1. Light Commercial Vehicle

11.2.3.2. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

11.2.3.3. Buses & Coaches

11.2.4. Off-road Vehicle

11.2.4.1. Agriculture Equipment

11.2.4.1.1. Tractors

11.2.4.1.2. Harvesters

11.2.4.1.3. Trailers

11.2.4.1.4. Loaders

11.2.4.1.5. Others

11.2.4.2. Construction and Mining Equipment

11.2.4.2.1. Excavators

11.2.4.2.2. Bulldozers

11.2.4.2.3. Graders

11.2.4.2.4. Crane Trucks

11.2.4.2.5. Dump Trucks

11.2.4.2.6. Others

11.2.4.3. Industrial Vehicle

11.2.4.4. All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) & Utility Task Vehicle (UTV)



12. Global Retreaded Tire Market Analysis and Forecast, by Tire Type

12.1. Market Snapshot

12.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

12.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

12.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

12.2. Global Retreaded Tire Market Volume (Thousand Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Tire Type, 2017-2031

12.2.1. Radial

12.2.2. Bias

12.2.3. Solid



13. Global Retreaded Tire Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

13.1. Market Snapshot

13.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

13.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

13.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

13.2. Global Retreaded Tire Market Volume (Thousand Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

13.2.1. North America

13.2.2. Europe

13.2.3. Asia Pacific

13.2.4. Middle East & Africa

13.2.5. Latin America



14. North America Retreaded Tire Market

15. Europe Retreaded Tire Market

16. Asia Pacific Retreaded Tire Market

17. Middle East & Africa Retreaded Tire Market



18. Latin America Retreaded Tire Market



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020

19.2. Key Strategy Analysis

19.2.1. Strategic Overview - Expansion, M&A, Partnership

19.2.2. Product & Marketing Strategy

19.3. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share, Executive Bios)



20. Company Profile/ Key Players - Retreaded Tire

20.1. Akarmak

20.1.1. Company Overview

20.1.2. Company Footprints

20.1.3. Production Locations

20.1.4. Product Portfolio

20.1.5. Competitors & Customers

20.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.1.7. Recent Developments

20.1.8. Financial Analysis

20.1.9. Profitability

20.1.10. Revenue Share

20.1.11. Executive Bios

20.2. Apollo

20.2.1. Company Overview

20.2.2. Company Footprints

20.2.3. Production Locations

20.2.4. Product Portfolio

20.2.5. Competitors & Customers

20.2.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.2.7. Recent Developments

20.2.8. Financial Analysis

20.2.9. Profitability

20.2.10. Revenue Share

20.2.11. Executive Bios

20.3. Bridgestone Corporation

20.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.2. Company Footprints

20.3.3. Production Locations

20.3.4. Product Portfolio

20.3.5. Competitors & Customers

20.3.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.3.7. Recent Developments

20.3.8. Financial Analysis

20.3.9. Profitability

20.3.10. Revenue Share

20.3.11. Executive Bios

20.4. Continental AG

20.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.2. Company Footprints

20.4.3. Production Locations

20.4.4. Product Portfolio

20.4.5. Competitors & Customers

20.4.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.4.7. Recent Developments

20.4.8. Financial Analysis

20.4.9. Profitability

20.4.10. Revenue Share

20.4.11. Executive Bios

20.5. Kal Tire

20.5.1. Company Overview

20.5.2. Company Footprints

20.5.3. Production Locations

20.5.4. Product Portfolio

20.5.5. Competitors & Customers

20.5.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.5.7. Recent Developments

20.5.8. Financial Analysis

20.5.9. Profitability

20.5.10. Revenue Share

20.5.11. Executive Bios

20.6. Marangoni S.p.A.

20.6.1. Company Overview

20.6.2. Company Footprints

20.6.3. Production Locations

20.6.4. Product Portfolio

20.6.5. Competitors & Customers

20.6.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.6.7. Recent Developments

20.6.8. Financial Analysis

20.6.9. Profitability

20.6.10. Revenue Share

20.6.11. Executive Bios

20.7. MELION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

20.7.1. Company Overview

20.7.2. Company Footprints

20.7.3. Production Locations

20.7.4. Product Portfolio

20.7.5. Competitors & Customers

20.7.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.7.7. Recent Developments

20.7.8. Financial Analysis

20.7.9. Profitability

20.7.10. Revenue Share

20.7.11. Executive Bios

20.8. MICHELIN

20.8.1. Company Overview

20.8.2. Company Footprints

20.8.3. Production Locations

20.8.4. Product Portfolio

20.8.5. Competitors & Customers

20.8.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.8.7. Recent Developments

20.8.8. Financial Analysis

20.8.9. Profitability

20.8.10. Revenue Share

20.8.11. Executive Bios

20.9. MRF Limited

20.9.1. Company Overview

20.9.2. Company Footprints

20.9.3. Production Locations

20.9.4. Product Portfolio

20.9.5. Competitors & Customers

20.9.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.9.7. Recent Developments

20.9.8. Financial Analysis

20.9.9. Profitability

20.9.10. Revenue Share

20.9.11. Executive Bios

20.10. Parrish Tire and Automotive

20.10.1. Company Overview

20.10.2. Company Footprints

20.10.3. Production Locations

20.10.4. Product Portfolio

20.10.5. Competitors & Customers

20.10.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.10.7. Recent Developments

20.10.8. Financial Analysis

20.10.9. Profitability

20.10.10. Revenue Share

20.10.11. Executive Bios

20.11. RDH Tire & Retread Co.

20.11.1. Company Overview

20.11.2. Company Footprints

20.11.3. Production Locations

20.11.4. Product Portfolio

20.11.5. Competitors & Customers

20.11.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.11.7. Recent Developments

20.11.8. Financial Analysis

20.11.9. Profitability

20.11.10. Revenue Share

20.11.11. Executive Bios

20.12. Service Tire Truck Centers

20.12.1. Company Overview

20.12.2. Company Footprints

20.12.3. Production Locations

20.12.4. Product Portfolio

20.12.5. Competitors & Customers

20.12.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.12.7. Recent Developments

20.12.8. Financial Analysis

20.12.9. Profitability

20.12.10. Revenue Share

20.12.11. Executive Bios

20.13. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

20.13.1. Company Overview

20.13.2. Company Footprints

20.13.3. Production Locations

20.13.4. Product Portfolio

20.13.5. Competitors & Customers

20.13.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.13.7. Recent Developments

20.13.8. Financial Analysis

20.13.9. Profitability

20.13.10. Revenue Share

20.13.11. Executive Bios

20.14. THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

20.14.1. Company Overview

20.14.2. Company Footprints

20.14.3. Production Locations

20.14.4. Product Portfolio

20.14.5. Competitors & Customers

20.14.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.14.7. Recent Developments

20.14.8. Financial Analysis

20.14.9. Profitability

20.14.10. Revenue Share

20.14.11. Executive Bios

20.15. Tyresoles

20.15.1. Company Overview

20.15.2. Company Footprints

20.15.3. Production Locations

20.15.4. Product Portfolio

20.15.5. Competitors & Customers

20.15.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.15.7. Recent Developments

20.15.8. Financial Analysis

20.15.9. Profitability

20.15.10. Revenue Share

20.15.11. Executive Bios

20.16. West End Tire

20.16.1. Company Overview

20.16.2. Company Footprints

20.16.3. Production Locations

20.16.4. Product Portfolio

20.16.5. Competitors & Customers

20.16.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

20.16.7. Recent Developments

20.16.8. Financial Analysis

20.16.9. Profitability

20.16.10. Revenue Share

20.16.11. Executive Bios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nz1ydm