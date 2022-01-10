Ranchero Announces Appointment of Brian Szeto as President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSXV:RNCH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Szeto as President, effective immediately. Mr. Szeto is an accomplished mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in mining and finance gained from a series of progressively senior management roles with a TSX listed gold producer and leading independent brokerages in Canada.



Prior to joining Ranchero, Mr. Szeto was most recently a senior mining executive at a TSX listed producer and oversaw the development and construction of three mining operations in Western Australia. He was previously a Mining Analyst at a leading independent brokerage where Thomson Reuters recognized him as the top ranked Stock Picker in Metals and Mining in Canada in 2015. He was also the third ranked Stock Picker in Metals and Mining in Canada in 2016. Prior to being a top ranked Analyst, he held roles with National Bank Financial, Deloitte & Touché, and the Government of Ontario and was responsible for private and public transactions ranging up to C$1 billion. Mr. Szeto holds a Joint Honors Degree in Economics and Business, and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo, in addition to being a CFA Charterholder.

Bill Pincus, Ranchero’s President and CEO stated, “We are excited to have an individual of Brian’s caliber to lead the Company along with myself as we continue to unlock the exciting exploration potential at the highly prospective Santa Daniela project. Brian brings with him a wealth of mining corporate, transactional, and capital markets experience that will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to work tirelessly to build a tier one exploration and development company with a high-quality gold asset located in the fastest growing and one of the most prolific regions of the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt.”

Brian Szeto stated, “I am delighted to join the talented and experienced team at Ranchero that collectively has 175 years of mining and capital markets experience. The Santa Daniela project is a highly prospect gold asset that is surrounded by six significant gold deposits that are all currently in production. With a Board and management team that has collectively discovered more than 10 million ounces of gold across eight discoveries globally, we certainly have all the key ingredients to be extremely successful at Santa Daniela and have an opportunity to create significant value for our shareholders.”

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Pincus, CPG, who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is a gold exploration and development company currently focused on its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consist of a large land package in excess of 22,000 hectares within Mexico’s Sierra Madre Occidental – a newly emerging gold belt. The Santa Daniela project is also in close proximity to a number of major gold mining operations in the region. Maíz Azul is the Company’s most advanced prospect where an inaugural drill program is underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

William ‘Bill’ Pincus

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” or stating that certain actions, events or results “ may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the final acceptance of the TSXV to the Transaction.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

William Pincus

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 303 589 3734



