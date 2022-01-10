Pizza Hut® and Beyond Meat® Strengthen Partnership With Debut of Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumbles at Locations Across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Hut® and Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) today announced the launch of plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide. Available on three irresistible Beyond Meat® dishes, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are designed to deliver the meaty texture and mouthwatering savory taste that fans love about Pizza Hut’s traditional Italian pork sausage. These new menu items are exclusive to Pizza Hut and are back by popular demand after a successful trial in Toronto and Edmonton last summer.



“After seeing great excitement from Pizza Hut fans across Toronto and Edmonton last summer, we’re beyond thrilled to give Canadian fans everywhere the opportunity to try and fall in love with these Beyond Meat menu items,” said Amy Rozinsky, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada. “Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have a shared vision to innovate new and exciting products that will delight our guests. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles offer a delicious plant-based twist on our classic pork sausage that you’ll have to taste to believe.”

As more and more Canadians adopt flexitarian diets , the two brands are making delicious, nutritious and sustainable protein options more widely accessible year-round. The three mouthwatering Beyond Meat menu items at Pizza Hut are:



The Great Beyond™ : A specialty pizza crafted with savory Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, paired perfectly with fresh veggie toppings that include sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers, served up on any Pizza Hut crust.

: A specialty pizza crafted with savory Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, paired perfectly with fresh veggie toppings that include sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers, served up on any Pizza Hut crust. Beyond Italian Sausage™ Alfredo Loaded Flatbread : A crispy flatbread topped with flavor-packed Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, roasted red pepper, creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.

: A crispy flatbread topped with flavor-packed Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, roasted red pepper, creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Beyond Creamy Alfredo: A savory pasta alfredo dish layered with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese that delivers a creamy, delicious bite.



For those who love to customize their orders, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles can also be added as a topping to any existing pizza offerings of any size. Made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles contain 20g of protein per serving, derived from peas.

“With the combined strength of our brands, we are continuing to increase the accessibility of plant-based protein for Canadians everywhere,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “At Beyond Meat, we believe that small changes like choosing plant-based protein on your favorite pizza, can make a positive impact on human health and the health of our planet.”

The delicious Beyond Meat menu items are exclusive to Pizza Hut on pizzahut.ca and through the Pizza Hut app or pick-up. From January 10 to January 30, Pizza Hut’s popular Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deal will allow Canadians to try pizzas topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles at no additional cost when they purchase a regular-priced medium or large pizza.1 Then for six weeks starting on January 31, Pizza Hut’s $5 $5 $5 deal will allow pizza lovers to order a pizza (or three!) with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles for only $5 with a regular-priced large pizza.

This national launch in Canada is part of a larger global strategic partnership between Yum! Brands, the parent company to Pizza Hut, and Beyond Meat to create delicious and innovative plant-based protein menu items that meet the growing consumer demand for more diverse protein options. Canada is the second market to permanently offer Beyond Meat menu items nationally. After a successful trial of Beyond Meat Pizzas in the UK last year, Pizza Hut brought them back as a permanent menu option at all Pizza Hut UK Delivery locations in July 2021.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 450 locations nationally. Globally Pizza Hut is the world's largest pizza restaurant company with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy is safe, delicious, and unmistakably Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information? Check out www.pizzahut.ca , www.facebook.com/PizzaHutCanada , www.twitter.com/pizzahutcanada and/or www.instagram.com/pizzahutcanada .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing publicly-traded food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 2, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



1 Second pizza must be of equal or lesser value.