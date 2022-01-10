Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Pharmaceutical-Grade Rose Bengal’s Activity Against Gram-Positive Bacteria

KNOXVILLE, TN, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that preclinical research on a formulation of the Company’s pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal against Gram-positive (G+) bacteria was published in Molecules, an open-access journal of chemistry.



The article, entitled “Antibacterial Activity of Pharmaceutical-Grade Rose Bengal: An Application of a Synthetic Dye in Antibacterial Therapies,” may be accessed at: https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/1/322/htm.

This work, led by Michio Kurosu, PhD, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy, was conducted under a sponsored research agreement between the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee and Provectus.

Dr. Kurosu and his colleagues showed that:

A formulation of Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade and high-purity rose bengal drug substance (abbreviated in the article as HP-RBf) killed a battery of G+ bacteria, including drug-resistant strains, at low concentrations in a few minutes under fluorescent, LED, and natural light,





HP-RBf eradicated G+ bacterial biofilms, including drug-resistant strains,





The frequency that G+ bacteria spontaneously developed resistance to HP-RBf was extremely low,





Based on toxicity data from their research, HP-RBf may be feasible as an anti-infective drug for the treatment of skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) involving multidrug-resistant (MDR) microbial invasion of the skin, and





Based on a whole-genome sequencing and analysis of a generated HP-RBf-resistant mutant, the antibacterial activity of HP-RBf under dark conditions may implicate multiple cooperative mechanisms of action.

Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors said, “We are grateful to Dr. Kurosu and his team for their scientific research. These activity data and the favorable safety profile of Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal drug substance support the advancement of a drug formulation into the clinic as a broad-spectrum antibacterial agent. Dr. Kurosu’s work also strongly complements antipathogen research being done by other Provectus collaborators.”



Mr. Rodrigues added, “Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal drug substance is produced by a proprietary 21st-century manufacturing process, using quality-by-design principles under good manufacturing practices at commercial scale, that consistently synthesizes the Company’s rose bengal molecule. The Provectus process avoids in the first place the formation of substance-related and other contaminants found in commercial-grade rose bengal, which is made essentially using the 19th-century Gnehm process.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes that includes rose bengal sodium. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

