Pet Wearable Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global pet wearable market size is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the growing need to monitor pets’ behavior and activity to find out any underlying medical condition. Below is a region-wise view of the trends amplifying market size:

North America (regional valuation may surpass $5 billion)

Pet collars gain traction:

Pet collars will hold a significant share of the North America pet wearable market by 2027. The advanced collars assist owners in improving their pets’ training as they consist of a GPS tracker to keep a tab on their movement and can alert owners through a text if their pets escape. The collar comprises many such similar alerts, such as excessive sleeping, over-scratching, and odd behavioral patterns, which help owners take immediate action.

Owners can also set reminders in the pet collar to notify them of important events, such as vet appointments, medicines, and grooming. These efforts can greatly improve a pet’s quality of life, thereby fostering the demand for pet collars.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Pet Wearable Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1786/sample

Bluetooth-based pet wearables used for tracking:

The demand for Bluetooth-powered pet wearables will pick up the pace in the region as there is a worrying rise in the number of cases of lost or stolen pets. As per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the U.S. population owns 86.4 million cats and 78.2 million dogs. Out of this, 5 to 7 million lost pets are found in animal shelters every year. Bluetooth pet wearables may offer several beneficial features, such as activity monitoring, live tracking, and location history, which will boost their adoption among owners.

Pet wearables highly used for fitness tracking applications:

The fitness tracking applications is likely to showcase a strong CAGR through 2027. Pet wearables are undergoing technological innovations to aid owners in keeping a close track of their pets’ fitness level. The devices can customize a pet’s fitness routine based on its age, weight, and breed. They also offer a detailed report of important activities, including the total time spent on sleep, running, walking, and playing, thereby fueling their demand.

Europe (regional valuation may go past $1 billion)

Use of smart cameras increases:

Smart cameras may capture a major share of the Europe pet wearable market by 2027. As per the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA), around 3.2 million households owned a pet in the UK in 2020. Pet wearables with smart cameras are being widely used by owners to have access to real-time video footage of their pets’ daily activities and set off alarms in case of suspicious behavior. The cameras can automatically turn on night vision in low-light settings and offer life-like sounds so that pets can recognize their owner’s voice. They enhance the pet’s security through video history, pet care perks, and smart alerts, which will increase their use.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Pet Wearable Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1747/sample

Household pets augment demand for advanced wearables:

Household pets are anticipated to capture a large share of the Europe industry by 2027. The region has several strict laws with respect to animal welfare. Moreover, an increasing number of households are owning pets. According to the European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF), around 80 million families own at least one pet in Europe. Since large number of homeowners are becoming aware of the importance and advantages of pet wearable devices, their adoption is likely to increase by many folds.

Smart vests widely used by pet owners:

Smart vests will be robustly used by pet owners across the region as they can effectively convey important data, such as pet activity level and heart rate to analyze their health and fitness levels. The vests contain sensors which are connected to a video camera that transmits live feeds through a mobile phone or a computer application, giving owners vital information about any abnormal behavior. These aspects will strengthen the demand for smart vests.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation expected to cross $1 billion)

RFID technology heavily used in pet wearables:

RFID technology will be highly used in a wide range of pet wearables as it offers reliable pet tracking and identification. Pet wearable devices that use RFID technology also have smart sensors to detect various health statistics, such as temperature, calorie-intake, respiration, and heart rate. These advanced features may make RFID-based pet wearables a highly popular product among owners.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Pet Wearable Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1783/sample

Pet wearables used in medical diagnosis and treatment:

Pet wearables will find robust applications in medical diagnosis and treatment as the cases of obesity in dogs and cats are rising. Obesity can result in hormonal imbalances, arthritis, high heat sensitivity, and diabetes in pets. The devices can offer quantified data to help owners take better care of their pets, thereby amplifying their use.

About Graphical Research: