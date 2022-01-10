R1 RCM to Acquire Cloudmed, Creating the Strategic Revenue Partner for Healthcare Providers

Advances Integrated Technology Strategy Through Enhanced

Revenue Intelligence and Expanded Automation Opportunity

MURRAY, Utah and ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cloudmed, a leader in Revenue Intelligence™ solutions for healthcare providers, in an all-stock transaction. The transaction values Cloudmed at approximately $4.1 billion, including $857 million of net debt, based on R1’s closing stock price on January 7, 2022.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Cloudmed, a New Mountain Capital portfolio company, serves more than 400 of the largest health systems in the United States, including 47 of the top 50 hospital systems. Cloudmed’s industry-leading revenue intelligence platform combines cloud-based data architecture and deep domain expertise with intelligent automation to analyze large volumes of medical records, payment data, and complex medical insurance models to identify opportunities to deliver additional revenue to customers. In 2021, Cloudmed recovered more than $1.5 billion of underpaid or unidentified revenue for customers, delivering an average client ROI of 3-5x.

“This transaction accelerates our strategy to build the most scalable, flexible, and integrated platform for the revenue cycle and consumer engagement in healthcare,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “Our combined solutions, including enhanced automation capabilities, will further transform the patient experience and drive continued improvement in our customers’ financial results. I look forward to working with Cloudmed’s CEO, Lee Rivas, and the entire Cloudmed team whose additive talent and expertise will help us continue to optimize outcomes for healthcare systems and create value for all our stakeholders.”

“Cloudmed solves a critical problem in the healthcare system by helping healthcare providers get paid for the services they deliver,” said Lee Rivas, chief executive officer of Cloudmed. “By combining with R1, we will be creating a best-in-class platform with market-leading capabilities to drive improved outcomes for our customers, among the leading healthcare providers in the country. R1 shares our values and focus on innovation, which is why we are so excited about joining them to drive value for healthcare providers.”

"We believe the combination of Cloudmed and R1 creates a clear market leader for technology and data powered revenue management for healthcare providers,” said Matt Holt, managing director and president, private equity of New Mountain Capital. “We are excited to support the long-term vision of the combined company to modernize the U.S. healthcare sector. We look forward to working with Joe, Lee, and the management teams to fulfill this mission.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits

Advances Revenue Intelligence and Automation Capabilities: The combination creates a scaled leader across both end-to-end revenue cycle management and technology-driven revenue intelligence. Cloudmed brings market-leading capabilities in revenue integrity with a focus on the middle revenue cycle and the #1 KLAS rating in the Revenue Integrity/Underpayment Services Provider category in 2021. Together, R1 and Cloudmed will have enhanced offerings that unite decades of coding, charging, and reimbursement expertise to drive further client digitization through automation and AI.





Transaction Details

Upon closing of the transaction, current R1 shareholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis and Cloudmed equity holders will own approximately 30%. Cloudmed equity holders will enter into an 18-month lockup agreement, subject to partial early release after six months under certain circumstances.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to approval of the stock issuance by R1 shareholders, the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4, receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Joe Flanagan, CEO of R1, will serve as CEO of the combined company, and Lee Rivas, chief executive officer of Cloudmed, will serve as president of the combined company. Upon closing of the transaction, R1 will increase the size of its Board of Directors to include three new board members nominated by New Mountain Capital.

Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC acted as lead financial advisor to R1. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC also acted as a financial advisor to R1, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel. Barclays acted as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Cloudmed. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal advisors to TowerBrook and Ascension, respectively.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Cloudmed

Cloudmed partners with over 3,100 healthcare providers in the United States and recovers over $1.5 billion of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. We are unique in our ability to utilize industry-leading expertise and the powerful CloudmedAI™ Platform to help providers boost productivity and increase revenue. Cloudmed was awarded 2021 Best In KLAS: Revenue Integrity/Underpayment Services and Robotic Process Automation. Its solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified. For more information, visit www.cloudmed.com.

