Global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market to expand at 3.2% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market accounted for USD 3955 million in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% over 2021-2027, further reaching USD 4937.2 million in valuation by the end of study duration.

The document also offers a detailed analysis of the market segmentations, including type, application range, and geographical landscape, thus revealing the prominent avenues for investment in the upcoming years. An exclusive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is entailed in the report as well.

Increasing awareness and availability of technologically advanced devices are majorly driving the market growth. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and cancer are also adding traction to the overall market size.

For the record, multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is used for tracking vital signs of patient's health. It is mainly used in various departments of the hospitals to monitor patient’s health. The equipment measures temperature, blood pressure, respiration rate and the specialized versions of this equipment measure cardiac and fetal output, and neuromuscular monitors.

Major market players are integrating enhanced technology to manufacture innovative & advanced monitoring systems, thus further favoring the industry outlook as well. On the downside, high cost associated with these devices is likely to act as a bottleneck for the industry progression over the projected timeline.

An overview of the geographical outlook

The geographical analysis of the industry extends to Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

North America is slated to obtain a 40% share in worldwide multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment industry over the assessment timeframe. This can be accredited to increasing investments in research & developmental activities, presence of prominent healthcare facilities, and favorable government support for development of innovative products.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to emerge as a key revenue generator for the market participants in the ensuing years.

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

High-acuity Monitors

Mid-acuity Monitors

Low-acuity Monitors

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market by Application Range (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Hospital

Home Health Care

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, Million, 2016-2027

Cas Medical Systems, Inc.

Schiller AG

OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Medical, Inc.)

Mindray Medical International Limited

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

