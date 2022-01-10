Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Market Growth Opportunities: Colocation Services for Cloud Providers' Need for Space and Power

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscalers Driving Colocation Growth in Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin American data center colocation market shows strong future growth potential, enhanced by current cloud demand, new investments, and the region's move toward increased digitization. According to the publisher's Cloud End-User Survey, nearly 90% of surveyed companies in the region are using colocation today or planning to implement it by 2022, while nearly 85% are using hybrid cloud today or are planning to implement it by 2022.
This outlook cascades into some colocation providers acquiring real estate for future development and employing teams dedicated to land scouting. Simultaneously, this scenario leads to the increased demand for colocation providers as cloud providers seek additional local data center capacity and as companies move their IT equipment to colocation facilities.
According to the publisher, the Latin American data center colocation market, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama, exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2021 to 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Overview
- Data Center Colocation Services - Scope of Analysis
- Defining the Digital Edge
- LATAM Data Center Colocation Services Market Overview
- Overview
- Key Competitors for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
3. Forecast
- Key Growth Metrics - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Drivers - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Restraints - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Country - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Percent Demand by Service Providers - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Competitive Environment - Data Center Colocation Services Market
4. Company Profiles
- Leading Providers in the LATAM Data Center Colocation Services Market
5. Trends
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Trends
6. Local (Country Based) Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Argentina
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Brazil
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Chile
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Colombia
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Mexico
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Panama
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Bolivia
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Paraguay
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Peru
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Colocation Services for Cloud Providers' Need for Space and Power
- Growth Opportunity 2: Security and Safety Services for Critical Data-based Customer Companies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Added-value Services for Customer Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6vxig
