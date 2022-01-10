Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Market Growth Opportunities: Colocation Services for Cloud Providers' Need for Space and Power

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscalers Driving Colocation Growth in Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin American data center colocation market shows strong future growth potential, enhanced by current cloud demand, new investments, and the region's move toward increased digitization. According to the publisher's Cloud End-User Survey, nearly 90% of surveyed companies in the region are using colocation today or planning to implement it by 2022, while nearly 85% are using hybrid cloud today or are planning to implement it by 2022.

This outlook cascades into some colocation providers acquiring real estate for future development and employing teams dedicated to land scouting. Simultaneously, this scenario leads to the increased demand for colocation providers as cloud providers seek additional local data center capacity and as companies move their IT equipment to colocation facilities.

According to the publisher, the Latin American data center colocation market, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama, exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2021 to 2024.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Overview

Data Center Colocation Services - Scope of Analysis

Defining the Digital Edge

LATAM Data Center Colocation Services Market Overview

Overview

Key Competitors for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

3. Forecast

Key Growth Metrics - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Drivers - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Percent Revenue by Country - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Percent Demand by Service Providers - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Competitive Environment - Data Center Colocation Services Market

4. Company Profiles

Leading Providers in the LATAM Data Center Colocation Services Market

5. Trends

Data Center Colocation Services Market Trends

6. Local (Country Based) Growth Drivers and Restraints

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Argentina

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Brazil

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Chile

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Colombia

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Mexico

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Panama

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Bolivia

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Paraguay

Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Peru

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Colocation Services for Cloud Providers' Need for Space and Power

Growth Opportunity 2: Security and Safety Services for Critical Data-based Customer Companies

Growth Opportunity 3: Added-value Services for Customer Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6vxig

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.