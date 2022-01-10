HEROS: Charity Crypto Making A Difference.

Miami, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Inu, trading symbol $HEROS, is emerging as a popular cryptocurrency in the “alt coin” market, spearheaded by notable charitable contributions to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, Feeding America, and the family of law enforcement officer Sergeant Vance of the Houston Police Department, who was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant. Less than two weeks into the project, HEROS has provided more than $15,000 in donations selected by a voting process in their community. This democratic process aims to maximize the impact the contributions make. For example, the upcoming Thanksgiving day holiday spurred a mass vote for Feeding America, a non-profit dedicated to hunger relief in the United States.

Michael Laidley and Scott Smith, co-founders of Hero Inu, have emphasized that they want the platform to be positive for both charities and a strong vehicle for individual investors. To that end, the project has launched multiple NFT (non-fungible token) pieces of artwork of characters within the HEROS universe. The NFT characters will have accompanying comics and be included in a “play-to-earn” game which will allow users to play as their favorite hero or villain characters. These robust utility features will provide additional revenue streams to the project, which will have a portion set aside solely for further charitable donations.

https://www.hero-inu.com

https://www.twitter.com/heroinuerc20

https://www.t.me/heroinucoin



Website: https://www.hero-inu.com