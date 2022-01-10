Retail Customer Care Growth Opportunities 2022-2025: Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Changing State of Retail Customer Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail industry had undergone significant change in the past decade, witnessed by the shift from in-store to online shopping and digital engagement. Digital customer care rapidly expanded with new channels on the web, mobile apps, and social media, and older channels, such as chat and interactive voice response (IVR), embellished with new technologies.

Retail contact centers became early adopters of maturing technology under the umbrella of AI (speech technologies, machine learning (ML), and natural language understanding (NLU)) for use in IVR, virtual assistants (VA), intelligent virtual assistants (IVA)s, and other channels.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated changes in the retail space. To remain competitive, grocers and retailers alike are now looking for new ways to provide convenience and contactless delivery while attempting to rein in costs. Businesses are also piloting new ways to create experiential retail to draw customers back in-store, emotionally connect with them, and open up new markets.

This insight looks at the changing landscape on retail customer contact before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses growth opportunities in the retail customer care space.



Key Topics Covered:





1. The State of Retail Customer Care summary

The State of Retail Customer Care 2010-2020

Key Challenges in the Retail Market

Moving Forward - The State of Retail Customer Care 2021-2025

2. Strategic Imperatives

3. Growth Environment

Digital Transformation in Retail

Key Business Goals All Industries

Key Business Goals Retail & Wholesale

Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment - Retail & Wholesale

Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy - All Industries

Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy - Retail and Wholesale

Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy by Segments - Retail & Wholesale

Changing Role of the Store

Changing Role of the Retail Contact Center

Digital Transformation Success Measurement - All Industries

Digital Transformation Success Measurement by Segments - Retail & Wholesale

4. COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact on Technology Investments

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives - All Industries

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objective - Retail & Wholesale

5. Transformative Technologies - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Key Reasons for Investing in AI - All Industries

Key Reasons for Investing in AI - Retail & Wholesale

Key Benefits of AI - All Industries

Key Benefits of AI - Retail & Wholesale

Use Case - Picnic: Company Profile

Picnic - Company Profile

6. Communication & Collaboration

Key Drivers for Investing in Communication & Collaboration - All Industries

Key Drivers for Investing in Communication & Collaboration - Retail & Wholesale

Capabilities Enhancing Frontline Workers' Performance

Top Reasons for not Providing Apps to Employees

Top Reasons for not Providing Apps to Employees by Segments

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1 - Expanded Delivery Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Retail Infrastructure

