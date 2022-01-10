Codex DNA Signs Early Access Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Pfizer to Further Develop Codex DNA’s Novel Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Technology for Pfizer’s use in its Research and Development of mRNA-based Vaccines and Biotherapies

Pfizer and Codex DNA agree to strategic, multiyear, early access research collaboration, leveraging Codex DNA’s novel enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology



Pfizer’s successful development and commercialization of licensed products could result in milestone payments in excess of $100 million

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a leader in the development of automated solutions for on-demand synthesis of genes and mRNA, today announced a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Pfizer to access and further develop Codex DNA’s novel EDS technology for potential application by Pfizer for its mRNA-based vaccines and other biopharma products.

The financial terms of the deal include an upfront payment from Pfizer to Codex DNA, along with success-based technical milestone payments that could be earned in the near term. Codex DNA is also eligible to receive additional milestone payments based on the achievement of specified development, regulatory, and commercialization goals associated with any products developed from the application of Codex DNA’s technology developed and licensed under the agreement.

Under this agreement, Pfizer gains early access to custom, state-of-the-art Codex DNA technology, including use of its proprietary short oligo ligation assembly (SOLA) EDS technology. SOLA EDS is a patent-pending, sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective research approach designed to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and protein, which could potentially lead to more efficient and effective research and development of mRNA-based vaccines, therapeutics, personalized medicines, and other biopharma products. SOLA EDS was designed to rapidly and efficiently synthesize high-fidelity, complex genes, which can potentially be used to test the antigenicity of synthesized infectious disease variants and efficiently produce mRNA vaccine candidates.

“We believe this strategic, early access collaboration and licensing arrangement is a validation of our cutting-edge SOLA enzymatic DNA synthesis technology and has the potential to accelerate vaccine and biotherapeutic research and development programs for the benefit of humanity,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA.

Codex DNA’s fully automated, benchtop synthetic biology solutions can accelerate timelines for vaccine development and biologic drug discovery. Its SOLA EDS technology will be integrated into future Codex DNA instrumentation, allowing customers to begin their experiments with digital DNA sequence data within an end-to-end solution for their life science and synthetic biology needs. The company will continue to offer its catalog of synthetic genomes, including SARS-CoV-2, for research use for discovering monoclonal antibody treatments, small-molecule therapies, diagnostic assays, and new vaccines against specific variants.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Codex DNA’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Codex DNA’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Codex DNA’s ability to achieve development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, realize commercial royalties, successfully incorporate the SOLA EDS system into the BioXp™, and the ability of the SOLA EDS system to significantly improve the research and development process for new vaccines, therapeutics, and personalized medicine. These and other risks are described more fully in Codex DNA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Codex DNA subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Codex DNA undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Richard D. Lepke

Director, Investor Relations

ir@codexdna.com