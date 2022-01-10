China's Fresh Grocery Market Growth Opportunities to 2025: Growing Organic Food Market, In-Store Digitalization, Revamping Foodservice Models and Development in Cold Chain Logistics

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Grocery Market (Type, Channel, & Product): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese fresh grocery market is forecasted to reach US$976.11 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in China's fresh grocery market was supported by factors such as the ageing population, rising disposable income, growth in the organic food market and rising adoption of e-commerce. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by regulatory tightening, infrastructural & logistic challenges and high wastage & low-profit margins.

The Chinese grocery market by type can be segmented as follows: fresh grocery market and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In 2020, the dominant share of China's grocery market was held by fresh groceries, followed by FMCG. The Chinese grocery market by channel can be segmented as follows: brick and mortar and online channel. The largest share of the market was being held by brick and mortar, followed by online channels. The Chinese brick & mortar store grocery market can be further segmented as follows: modern retailing, traditional retailing and others, whereas the online grocery market can be further segmented as follows: traditional e-commerce, on-demand and community group purchase.

China's fresh grocery market by-product can be segmented as follows: dairy products & eggs, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, fresh meat, fresh fish and fresh seafood. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was being held by dairy products & eggs, followed by fresh vegetables and fresh fruits. Factors such as expansion in lower-tier cities and changing lifestyle and dietary patterns helped in boosting the market growth.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Chinese grocery market with a focus on the fresh segments with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Walmart Inc., JD.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sun Art Retail Group Limited, Yonghui Superstores Co. Limited, China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Grocery

1.2 Type of Grocery

1.2.1 Fresh Food

1.2.2 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

1.3 Grocery Channels

1.3.1 Traditional Retailers

1.3.2 Modern Retailers

1.3.3 Online Retailers

1.4 Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Advantages of Fresh Grocery

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Grocery Market

2.2 Increased E- Grocery Penetration

2.3 Decreased Retail Stores Sales Growth

2.4 Bulk Buying

2.5 Rise in adoption of New Business Models

3. Market Analysis

3.1 China Grocery Market by Value

3.2 China Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Grocery Market by Type

3.4 China Grocery Market by Channel

3.5 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market by Segment

3.6 China Online Grocery Market by Segment

3.7 China Fresh Grocery Market by Channel

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.3 Growth in Organic Food Market

4.1.4 Rising Adoption of E- Commerce

4.1.5 Expansion in Lower Tier Cities

4.1.6 Change in Lifestyles

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 In-Store Digitalization

4.2.2 Revamping Foodservice Models

4.2.3 Development in Cold Chain Logistics

4.2.4 New Business Models

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory Tightening

4.3.2 Infrastructural & Logistic Challenges

4.3.3 Unhygienic Environment

6. Company Profiles

JD.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Sun Art Retail Group Limited

Walmart Inc.

Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd.

China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.

