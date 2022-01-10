Arbor Biotechnologies to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced its participation in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Arbor’s CEO, Devyn Smith, Ph.D., will present a corporate overview virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST).

About Arbor

Arbor Biotechnologies is a life sciences company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines based on wholly owned genomic editors discovered from its machine learning/AI driven discovery platform. Since its founding in 2016 by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott and Winston Yan, Arbor has built the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry. Using the discovery platform, Arbor can discover, screen, and engineer novel editing enzymes and effectors that can then be tailored to the underlying cause of disease to result in potentially curative medicines for patients. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on several gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio .

