GR8 People Named a Leader in Talent Acquisition Software Across Four Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report and Announces Strong Growth in Fiscal 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, has been named for the third year in a row a High Performer in the Applicant Tracking Systems Enterprise Grid® and the Candidate Relationship Management Grid® by business technology review platform G2. GR8 People further announced exceeding financial projections and customer expectations last fiscal year as outlined in the company’s Corporate Report for 2021.



“The pandemic and its challenges have brought a never-ending cycle of change. It has also generated the opportunity for companies to reformulate recruiting models, reimagine their workforce, and ready themselves for the future of work and hiring,” said Diane Smith, CEO and Co-founder at GR8 People. “GR8 People’s technology is uniquely prepared to address the future-ready workforce with flexibility, smart automation, and the industry’s only workflow-driven architecture platform. We’ve built a talent platform that drives the flow of work with our inventive technology, intuitive experiences, and interactional workflow for recruiters to focus their energy on delivering exceptional candidate experiences while dramatically increasing productivity and outcomes.”

The G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Reports are based on unique algorithms that calculate in real time customer satisfaction and market presence scores. For its Winter 2022 Report, in addition to being acknowledged as a High Performer, GR8 People proudly earned four badges for its Enterprise ATS and Candidate Relationship Management software, including:



High Performer (Enterprise)





(Enterprise) Easiest To Do Business With (Enterprise)





(Enterprise) Best Support (Enterprise)





(Enterprise) Easiest Admin (Enterprise)



Smith continued, “One of the most exciting and gratifying aspects of what we do is track the measurable benefits our solutions deliver to our customers and see that reflected in our position in the marketplace. We are truly fortunate to collaborate with great people: our customers, partners, and of course the entire GR8 People team. I can’t thank everyone enough for their part in making 2021 one of undisputed success. And we are about to reveal yet another wave of new innovations that the market has not seen before. It’s exciting to launch the new year with much to celebrate and look forward to.”

Read more verified reviews detailing GR8 People customer satisfaction. As one reviewer writes, “They just get it right. Period.”

Schedule a GR8 People demo today: https://www.gr8people.com/request-demo.

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage, and hire talent. With campus and virtual recruiting event, text recruiting, internal mobility, onboarding solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility, and business intelligence.

