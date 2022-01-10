iTeos Provides Clinical Development Plans and Promotes Yvonne McGrath, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today provided a clinical development plan for its anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, EOS-448, and its A 2A receptor antagonist, inupadenant. iTeos also announced the promotion of Yvonne McGrath, Ph.D., to chief scientific officer.



“We have generated significant momentum for both of our clinical programs that have shown encouraging Phase 1 data: EOS-448, our FcγR-engaging anti-TIGIT antibody and inupadenant, our potential best-in-class A 2A receptor antagonist. We are entering a period of execution from a clinical development perspective, with 11 clinical studies ongoing or expected to start, including three planned registration-directed trials and novel immunotherapy combinations in difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of iTeos. “I am also thrilled to announce Dr. McGrath’s promotion to chief scientific officer. Her leadership in our drug discovery and translational initiatives and deep knowledge of tumor immunology, have resulted in iTeos making tremendous progress in building a differentiated pipeline of next generation immunotherapies and identifying opportunities for new programs to take into the clinic. We look forward to continuing this momentum and providing updates on our ongoing trials as they progress, remaining focused on delivering potential therapies to patients as safely and quickly as possible.”

Clinical Development Plans

EOS-448: IgG1 anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody designed to optimize its affinity, potency and activity, engage the Fc gamma receptor (FcγR), and to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted mechanism.

iTeos plans to initiate various combinations of potential next generation immuno-oncology agents: In partnership with GSK, the company is assessing the doublet of GSK’s anti-PD-1 (dostarlimab) with EOS-448 in 1L PDL1 high non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and an additional indication in registration-directed trials. The companies are also initiating trials with novel triplets, including dostarlimab with EOS-448 and inupadenant as well as EOS-448 with dostarlimab and GSK’s anti-CD96 antibody, GSK’608. iTeos is examining the doublet of pembrolizumab with EOS-448 in patients with solid tumors in an ongoing Phase 1 trial and inupadenant with EOS-448 in PD-1 resistant melanoma in an ongoing Phase 2a trial. The company is advancing an ongoing open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation/expansion Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary activity of EOS-448, to the combination phase with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immunomodulatory imide drug (IMiD), iberdomide, with or without dexamethasone, in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on strong preclinical data generated with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.



Inupadenant (EOS-850): Designed as an insurmountable and highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A 2A receptor, the only high-affinity adenosine receptor expressed on different immune cells found in the tumor micro-environment.

iTeos plans to initiate a randomized Phase 2 trial in a solid tumor indication to evaluate the combination of inupadenant with chemotherapy compared to standard of care.

The company is also evaluating inupadenant in combination with pembrolizumab in PD-1 resistant melanoma in an ongoing Phase 2a trial.

iTeos is evaluating patient and indication selection biomarkers in the ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial of inupadenant as a monotherapy.



In the role of chief scientific officer, Dr. McGrath will be responsible for the continued advancement of iTeos’s pipeline of immunotherapy candidates in advanced cancers. She has served as vice president of R&D since June 2020, bringing more than 20 years of experience in immuno-oncology, clinical development and R&D. Prior to iTeos, Dr. McGrath served as the chief scientific officer at Complix N.V. and as Head of Development at Immunocore. She also held R&D management positions at Medigene and Biovex. Dr. McGrath holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wales, College of Medicine, UK.

“iTeos is deeply committed to making a difference for people with cancer through the development of a growing pipeline of candidates and original approaches, designed with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer,” said Dr. McGrath. “I am excited to continue to lead our team of R&D scientists during this pivotal time for the company, applying our deep knowledge of tumor immunology to design and develop best-in-class therapeutics for patients.”

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. The first antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism, currently progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A 2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression into proof-of concept trials in several indications following encouraging single-agent activity in Phase 1. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

