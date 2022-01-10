Bellerophon to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Naseem Amin, M.D., Chairman of Bellerophon’s Board of Directors, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference, being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Contacts

LifeSci Advisors:

Brian Ritchie

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com