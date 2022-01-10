C4 Therapeutics Announces 2022 Key Milestones to Advance Targeted Protein Degradation Portfolio

– Initial Phase 1 Data for CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader, Expected in 1H 2022–



WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced strategic priorities and 2022 milestones to advance its targeted protein degradation portfolio.

“We are extremely proud of our achievements over the past year as we have advanced a new generation of orally bioavailable medicines that have the potential to transform how diseases are treated, notably bringing our lead program CFT7455 into the clinic,” said Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer of C4 Therapeutics. “In the year ahead, we look forward to sharing initial clinical data on CFT7455, which we are investigating for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, while also advancing additional oncology programs into the clinic. In parallel, we will demonstrate the productivity of our TORPEDO® platform and leverage our strong cash position to further invest in discovery research and expand our capabilities to deliver the next wave of degrader medicines to patients.”

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND ANTICIPATED 2022 MILESTONES

Advance multiple small molecule oncology degrader programs in the clinic to deliver a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives

CFT7455: CFT7455 is a novel degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), including peripheral T cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Present initial clinical data from Cohort A of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in relapsed or refractory MM and NHL at a medical meeting in 1H 2022.

Progress the CFT7455 Phase 1/2 trial toward identifying a recommended Phase 2 dose for MM and NHL.

CFT8634: CFT8634 is a degrader targeting BRD9 for the treatment of synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null solid tumors.

Initiate a Phase 1 trial in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null solid tumors in 1H 2022.



CFT1946: CFT1946 is a mutant-selective degrader of BRAF V600X for the treatment of V600 mutant solid tumors.

Submit an investigational new drug (IND) application and begin a Phase 1 trial in BRAF V600X driven cancers including melanoma, colorectal and non-small cell lung (NSCLC) in 2H 2022.



CFT8919: CFT8919 is a potent and selective degrader of EGFR L858R for the treatment of NSCLC.

Complete IND-enabling activities by year-end 2022.



Demonstrate the productivity of TORPEDO platform to advance targeted protein degradation science

At a medical meeting in 1H 2022, C4T plans to present new pre-clinical data across multiple oncology programs:

CFT7455: Pre-clinical data characterizing the chemical structure of CFT7455 and the resulting improvements in potency and optimized pharmacokinetic properties.

CFT8634: Pre-clinical data on the discovery and characterization of CFT8634, a potent and selective degrader of BRD9 for the treatment of SMARCB1-perturbed cancers.

CFT1946: Pre-clinical data on the discovery and evaluation of CFT1946 as a selective degrader of mutant BRAF for the treatment of BRAF V600X driven cancers.



Continue to invest in C4T’s research engine to create the next wave of degrader medicines for difficult-to-drug oncology targets

Utilizing its proprietary TORPEDO platform, C4T will develop the next wave of targets that have the potential to transform patient care. In 2022, C4T will focus on leveraging its established MonoDAC™ library and BiDAC™ capabilities to pursue targets that are difficult to drug and not adequately addressed by other existing modalities.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

In addition, the Company also provided an update on recent progress:

Strengthened Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Business Officer: Scott Boyle, Ph.D., MBA, has joined the Company as chief business officer. Dr. Boyle was previously vice president of business and corporate development at Forma Therapeutics, where he led business and corporate development initiatives, including portfolio prioritization strategy, program leadership for olutasidenib, and support for the company’s initial public offering. He joins C4T with over a decade of strategic planning and deal execution experience in the life science industry.

Received FDA Clearance of IND Application for CFT8634: In December 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the IND application for CFT8634. The FDA has completed its 30-day safety review and granted approval for C4T to proceed with the proposed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for CFT8634.

Presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition: Jesus G. Berdeja, M.D., director, multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, presented a trial-in-progress poster for the Phase 1/2 trial of CFT7455.

Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and ICE Biotechnology Index (ICEBIO): Inclusion in these indices reflects C4T meeting eligibility criteria, including market capitalization standards and minimum average daily trading volume, as well as being engaged in research and development of therapeutic treatments.

CASH GUIDANCE

Unaudited cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were approximately $450 million. C4T expects its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, including payments anticipated to be received under existing collaboration agreements, will be sufficient to fund its operating plan to the end of 2024.

UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS

January 10-13 – C4T will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference February 16-18 – C4T will participate in the SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

March 7-9 – C4T will participate in the Cowen & Co Healthcare Conference



