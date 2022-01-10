Retail Pro International and OptCulture launch new omnichannel marketing offering for digitized brand experiences

Folsom, CA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Pro International, a global leader in point-of-sale and retail management software, has partnered with OptCulture to launch the OptCulture Marketing for Retail Pro offering. This solution helps retailers unify customer data and loyalty initiatives across brick and mortar and online channels for personalized, data-driven marketing and rewards. The innovative solution is already delivering ROI for retailers across diverse markets within specialty retail, including brands like the Al-Futtaim Group, Wakefield’s / Martin’s, Earthbound Trading Co, and PetPeople.

“This new omnichannel marketing offering for mid-market retailers using Retail Pro POS and retail management software in their brick-and-mortar stores is especially timely given the impact of COVID on retail engagement. The proportion of omnichannel shoppers has increased dramatically with COVID, and shoppers are significantly more comfortable with the fluidity of the shopping experience across channels from product search to purchases and returns,” commented Retail Pro International CEO, Kerry Lemos. “Unifying shopper data across channels brings visibility gains and increased sales and marketing ROI as retailers are able to act on a more complete understanding of customer behavior.”

“From a shopper’s point of view, their purchase is made from a brand rather than a channel,” said Lemos. “Whether the purchase is made online or in-store, and OptCulture Marketing for Retail Pro will help retailers reinforce their brand experience with digital communications and rewards shaped by customer interactions with the retailer both online and in-store.”

“The OptCulture Marketing for Retail Pro solution will offer specialty retailers worldwide a streamlined way to unify their omnichannel loyalty experience and brand communications by acting on insights from the deep data available in Retail Pro POS and retail management software,” explained OptCulture Director, Benji Gault. “Information from in-store transactions captured in Retail Pro software is collated with a customer’s online shopping details in OptCulture Marketing for Retail Pro to ensure retailers have the full picture of their shoppers’ needs and can offer tailored promotions and communications based on their actual interactions with the brand.”

“The retail market never ceases to evolve in the race to offer better customer experiences,” said Lemos. “Our team at Retail Pro International has a 35-year track record of always pushing ahead to anticipate progress in retail strategy and provide the technology innovations and partnerships that will boost our clients’ competitive edge. This omnichannel marketing offering is the latest addition to the advanced technology stack we offer for retailers as they accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”

