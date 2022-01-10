Singing River Health System and Renalytix Join Forces to Improve Kidney Health on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

GULF COAST, Miss. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singing River Health System and Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced a partnership to deploy KidneyIntelX™ informed care management to improve kidney health in individuals with type 2 diabetes and early-stage chronic kidney disease. The Renalytix KidneyIntelX platform enables Singing River’s primary and specialty care providers to easily identify and understand a person’s kidney health risks, implement medication and nutrition management, and provide educational intervention on a timely basis. Singing River is a mission-driven healthcare provider with locations spanning across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a region with one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country. The partnership between Singing River and Renalytix will focus on improving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs in this high-risk population by driving early detection and providing informed care in seeking to delay disease progression and prevent unnecessary dialysis starts.



“More than 30 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries in Mississippi have diabetes. Racial and economic disparities in care greatly contribute towards this unmistakable health and financial burden in our community,” said Victoria Lewandrowski, System Laboratory Relations Manager, Singing River. “Our partnership with Renalytix will provide a much-needed tool to prioritize earlier identification of chronic kidney disease in type 2 diabetics at the primary care level which aligns with Singing River’s commitment to foster innovation and provide personalized, high-quality care to everyone we serve.”

Approximately 25% of Mississippi’s 3 million residents are currently enrolled in Medicaid health benefits. Reports estimate the state’s direct and indirect costs of diabetes and its associated conditions like chronic kidney disease can be as high as $3.4 billion annually, creating an urgent need for Singing River Health System to utilize innovative technologies to delay and prevent chronic disease progression in this population. Recent data also shows that Mississippi continues to be one of the worst states at providing better outcomes and access to healthcare in the Black and Latinx communities, who are already at an increased risk of developing diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

“From the beginning, Renalytix has been committed to taking immediate action to mitigate racial and economic disparities in kidney disease care,” said Tom McLain, President of Renalytix. “In addition to our new partnership with Singing River, we have secured provider agreements with 27 state Medicaid programs. We believe that precision medicine approaches, including KidneyIntelX, will ensure that the right treatment gets to the right patients, regardless of population type, economic status or health insurance coverage.”

Singing River Health System is the first partner located along the Gulf Coast for Renalytix. The health system expansion of KidneyIntelX is also supported by the recent launch within the General Services Administration, which has granted a 10-year government-wide contract for KidneyIntelX. KidneyIntelX is also covered under various commercial insurance programs.

About Kidney Disease

Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and one out of two people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD.1 Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer.2 Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.3

About the Singing River

Singing River Health System is the Mission-Driven, community-based, not-for-profit healthcare provider for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding areas. Offering award-winning, comprehensive care for every age and stage. Singing River’s three hospitals in Gulfport, Ocean Springs, and Pascagoula, along with partners at Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock, are the coast’s only Leapfrog “A” Rated Hospitals for Patient Safety. Singing River provides the highest quality care in the region through its innovative technology and strong commitment to service. Home to the Gulf Coast’s only designated Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care and Spine Surgery. Singing River offers charitable assistance and leads numerous educational and community outreach programs. Strengthening its local economy by recruiting more than 300 of the very best physicians and professionals to the community while providing adequate jobs, wages, and benefits to approximately 3,400 employees and their families. Through this dedication, Singing River improves the health of its community while making it a better place to live and work. Learn more at SingingRiverHealthSystem.com. Stay in tune with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosisTM for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage chronic kidney disease, progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

About KidneyIntelX

KidneyIntelX, is a first-of-kind solution that enables early-stage diabetic kidney disease (DKD) progression risk assessment by combining diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers and personalized data from the patient’s health record, and employs a proprietary algorithm to generate a unique patient risk score. This patient risk score enables prediction of progressive kidney function decline in DKD, allowing physicians and healthcare systems to optimize the allocation of treatments and clinical resources to patients at highest risk.

