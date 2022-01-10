Atlas Technical Consultants to Participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Conference

AUSTIN, Texas., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that the Company will participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.



About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts:

Media

Karlene Barron

770-314-5270

karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations

Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.

512-851-1507

ir@oneatlas.com