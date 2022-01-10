GXO Logistics Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 15 and made available on investors.gxo.com.



Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13725992

Live webcast at: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 2, 2022, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13725992.



About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billon total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Investor Contact

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Chris Jordan

Phone 203-536-8493

chris.jordan@gxo.com