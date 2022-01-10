IN8bio to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, will present at four upcoming virtual investor conferences in January.

Event:H.C. Wainwright & Co. BioConnect Conference
Presentation:On-demand virtual presentation
Date:January 10-13, 2022
Link:https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations
  
Event:Solebury Trout Virtual 2022 1x1 Management Access Event
Presentation:1x1’s
Date:January 10-13 and January 18-20, 2022
Link:https://bit.ly/trout2022
  
Event:Biotech Showcase 2022
Presentation:Panel Discussion: Outsmarting Cancer: Next Generation Therapies
Date:January 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST
Link:https://bit.ly/3F5ZKXH
Presentation:On-demand virtual presentation
Date:January 10-12, January 17-19, 2022
Link:https://partneringone.informaconnect.com/event/716/company/358
  
Event:B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference
Presentation:Fireside Chat and 1x1’s
Date:January 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST
Link:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2828/44085

About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

The proprietary IN8bio DeltEx platform is designed to overcome many of the challenges associated with the expansion, genetic engineering, and scalable manufacturing of gamma-delta T cells. The DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells. This approach allows us to expand the cells ex vivo to administer a potentially therapeutic dose to patients, harnessing the unique properties of gamma-delta T cells, including their ability to broadly recognize cellular stress signals on tumor cells. We have used the DeltEx platform to create our deep pipeline of innovative allogeneic, autologous and/or genetically modified product candidates designed to effectively target and potentially eradicate disease and improve patient outcomes.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

