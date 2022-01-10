Emerita Reports the Environment Department in Huelva Province Has Published a Resolution Approving Drilling the West Side of the IBW Project Including Romanera Deposit

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the Andalucian Environment Department in Huelva Province has issued its resolution and published it in the official gazette approving the Company’s diamond drill plan for the west side of the Iberia Belt West (“IBW” or the “IBW Project”) project on January 7, 2022 such that the entire Project is now permitted for drilling. This portion of the IBW Project hosts the large Romanera deposit and the El Cura deposit and as such this is an important step for the ongoing evaluation of the IBW Project. The publication in the gazette marks the commencement of a 30 business day period during which the reclamation plan for the drill sites are published on the government web site and available for comment. The application process in Spain requires a comprehensive exploration plan as well as a reclamation plan for the drill pads and the reclamation plan is published on the government web site for public viewing for a period of 30 days prior to issuing the permits. Permitting the west side of the project required a more involved process than the Infanta area where the Company has been drilling. The Company completed all studies required by the process including archaeological, flora and fauna studies and has written support from the two municipalities, Pueblo de Guzman and Paymogo, that encompass the project included in the filing documents. Once issued, the permits are valid for the duration of the license.



The Company already has agreements arranged with local landowners for access to the drill sites in order that work can commence immediately upon receiving the permits. Emerita presently has a contract for five drills on the IBW Project and will add three more drills bringing the total to eight, to coincide with the issuing of this permit in order to complete the drilling required for a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate as quickly as practical.

According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, “This is a very exciting development for the Company. It provides access to two additional deposits for diamond drilling and given there are already 50 drill holes in Romanera, the geological model for the deposit is well understood. Our team along with our environmental consultants and government officials have worked diligently and carefully to produce an excellent environmental plan for the responsible exploration of the area. We greatly appreciate the support of the municipalities and are already setting up facilities in Paymogo and Pueblo de Guzman to support the program.”

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

