Autolus Therapeutics announces retirement of chief financial officer and succession plan

- Andrew J. Oakley to retire in March 2022



- Dr. Lucinda Crabtree to succeed him as chief financial officer

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announced that Andrew J. Oakley plans to retire from his position as chief financial officer with effect from 31 March 2022 and will concentrate on non-executive director roles. He currently serves on the Boards of Union Therapeutics A/S and Novaremed AG. Andrew will remain a senior advisor to Autolus until March 2023. Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, senior vice president of finance at Autolus, will be appointed chief financial officer following his retirement.

“I want to thank Andrew for his years of service to Autolus as chief financial officer and for the impact he has had on the Company and the patients we serve,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus. “With the recent deal with Blackstone Life Sciences he leaves Autolus in a strong financial position as we shape the product profile and the commercial strategy of obe-cel, and we are delighted that Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, who has served in a number of roles within the organization, will succeed him as chief financial officer. We wish Andrew much happiness in the next chapter of his career.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of Autolus since 2018 and to support the company to a pivotal stage with its lead candidate, obe-cel," said Andrew Oakley, chief financial officer of Autolus. “I have enjoyed working with Lucinda for the past two years at Autolus, and I know I leave the company in good hands, supported by a strong finance team, and wish the company great success for the benefit of both patients and all other stakeholders.”

Dr. Lucinda Crabtree joined Autolus in January 2020 and currently serves as SVP Finance. Her prior roles included VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications and more recently she was heading up Business Strategy and Planning, which included oversight of the Financial Planning and Analytics function. Lucinda oversaw Autolus’ public offerings of American Depositary Shares in 2020 and 2021 and was a key contributor in closing the Blackstone transaction in November 2021. Prior to her time at Autolus, Lucinda’s broad experience includes roles on the buy and the sell side, including as a senior investment analyst and in specialist sales. In her roles she has had experience analyzing and monitoring public and private healthcare companies and has also served as a board observer for several private healthcare companies during her buyside role. Firms she has worked at include Woodford Investment Management, Panmure Gordon, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan (having originally joined Bear Stearns) and Jefferies. Lucinda has also held roles at Grunenthal Group and AstraZeneca. Lucinda holds a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology and Pharmacology from University College London and a PhD in Pharmacology from University College London.

