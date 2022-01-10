The Joint Corp. Reports 2021 Operating Metrics

- Grows Annual System-Wide Sales 39%, Compared to 2020 -

- Increases Comp Sales of 29%, Compared to 2020 -

- Opens 130 New Clinics, Up from 73 in 2020 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, provided operating metrics for the year ended 2021.

2021 Full Year Operating Highlights

Performed 10.9 million patient visits, up from 8.3 million in 2020 and 7.7 million in 2019.

Treated 807,000 new patients, up from 584,000 in 2020 and 585,000 in 2019.

Increased system-wide sales 1 39%, up from 18% in 2020 and from 33% in 2019.

39%, up from 18% in 2020 and from 33% in 2019. Delivered comp sales 2 of 29%, up from 9% in 2020 and 25% in 2019.

of 29%, up from 9% in 2020 and 25% in 2019. Sold 156 franchise licenses, compared to 121 in 2020 and 126 in 2019.

Grew total clinics to 706 at December 31, 2021, 610 franchised and 96 company-owned or managed, up from 579 at December 31, 2020. During 2021, the company acquired 12 franchised clinics and closed 3 clinics. It also opened 110 franchised and 20 corporate greenfield clinics, for a total of 130 new clinics in 2021, as compared to 73 new clinics opened in 2020 and 76 in 2019.

“We are proud of our doctors, wellness coordinators, entire community of franchisees, and corporate staff who consistently work to achieve our mission of improving quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care,” stated Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “Once again, they rose to the occasion, delivering record breaking operational performance in 2021. In 2022, we plan to accelerate our clinic opening momentum as we march toward our goal of 1,000 clinics opened by the end of 2023.”

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company makes quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 700 locations nationwide and nearly eleven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes’ 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times “Top 400+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed, respectively.