Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

København K, DENMARK

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 January to Friday 7 January:  
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)18,547 357,280,412
3 January 202216022,189.50003,550,320
4 January 202215022,557.87003,383,681
5 January 202215022,846.53003,426,980
6 January 202224022,173.33005,321,599
7 January 202224022,315.42005,355,701
Total 3-7 January 2022 940 21,038,280
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 January 2022*99622,381.148922,291,624
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)20,483 400,610,317
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)20,483 400,610,317
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)115,210 2,369,090,337
3 January 20221,80423,886.540043,091,318
4 January 20221,75424,202.080042,450,448
5 January 20221,75424,473.410042,926,361
6 January 20222,20623,793.870052,489,277
7 January 20222,20623,961.830052,859,797
Total 3-7 January 20229,724 233,817,202
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 January 2022*3,02424,026.137172,655,039
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)127,958 2,675,562,577
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)127,958 2,675,562,577

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,324 A shares and 556,797 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.50% of the share capital.                 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

