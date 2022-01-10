Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 January to Friday 7 January:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|18,547
|357,280,412
|3 January 2022
|160
|22,189.5000
|3,550,320
|4 January 2022
|150
|22,557.8700
|3,383,681
|5 January 2022
|150
|22,846.5300
|3,426,980
|6 January 2022
|240
|22,173.3300
|5,321,599
|7 January 2022
|240
|22,315.4200
|5,355,701
|Total 3-7 January 2022
|940
|21,038,280
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 January 2022*
|996
|22,381.1489
|22,291,624
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|20,483
|400,610,317
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|20,483
|400,610,317
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|115,210
|2,369,090,337
|3 January 2022
|1,804
|23,886.5400
|43,091,318
|4 January 2022
|1,754
|24,202.0800
|42,450,448
|5 January 2022
|1,754
|24,473.4100
|42,926,361
|6 January 2022
|2,206
|23,793.8700
|52,489,277
|7 January 2022
|2,206
|23,961.8300
|52,859,797
|Total 3-7 January 2022
|9,724
|233,817,202
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 January 2022*
|3,024
|24,026.1371
|72,655,039
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|127,958
|2,675,562,577
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|127,958
|2,675,562,577
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,324 A shares and 556,797 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.50% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 10 January 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1 2022
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1 2022