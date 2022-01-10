English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 January to Friday 7 January:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 18,547 357,280,412 3 January 2022 160 22,189.5000 3,550,320 4 January 2022 150 22,557.8700 3,383,681 5 January 2022 150 22,846.5300 3,426,980 6 January 2022 240 22,173.3300 5,321,599 7 January 2022 240 22,315.4200 5,355,701 Total 3-7 January 2022 940 21,038,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 January 2022* 996 22,381.1489 22,291,624 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 20,483 400,610,317 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 20,483 400,610,317 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,210 2,369,090,337 3 January 2022 1,804 23,886.5400 43,091,318 4 January 2022 1,754 24,202.0800 42,450,448 5 January 2022 1,754 24,473.4100 42,926,361 6 January 2022 2,206 23,793.8700 52,489,277 7 January 2022 2,206 23,961.8300 52,859,797 Total 3-7 January 2022 9,724 233,817,202 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 January 2022* 3,024 24,026.1371 72,655,039 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 127,958 2,675,562,577 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 127,958 2,675,562,577

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,324 A shares and 556,797 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.50% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

