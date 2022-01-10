After 20 years of development, China’s bet on the future of science arrives in the form of Songshan Lake Science City

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2020, Dongguan Songshan Lake Science City became an important part of China’s fourth comprehensive national science center.



The city of Dongguan used to be a sprawl composed of labor-intensive, low-end industries that relied on China's cheap labor and land resources to produce the latest products for Western companies.

Fortunately, the visionary city managers of Dongguan realized the unsustainability of this development model 20 years ago. To course-correct, they decided to build a high-tech industrial park in the Songshan Lake area to lead the way for industrial growth for the city. This decision would set the stage for 20 years of evolution within the Songshan Lake area.

Inspected in August 2018, the China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS) in the Songshan Lake area of ​​Dongguan marks the fourth spallation neutron source in the world, and represents China’s determination to become a world-class country in basic scientific research.

The Spallation Neutron Source is essentially a super microscope that plays a critical role in the study of the structure of microscopic matter. This comes not a moment too soon, as scientists all over the world scramble for new and more environmentally friendly energy sources in the face of the increasing threat of climate change, Hydrogen energy is undoubtedly one of the most promising solutions, but the question of how to store and release hydrogen energy stably and safely has always been a problem that has plagued scientists. Thanks to the help of the Spallation Neutron Source, scientists can effectively answer for the aforementioned problems, thereby providing a solution to the problem of global climate change.

In addition, Spallation Neutron Sources are important research methods in a variety of other fields, as well — namely: medicine and aerospace.

But the Spallation Neutron Source wasn’t the only breakthrough the Songshan Lake area of ​​Dongguan. That same year in 2018, the Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory was established. And just one year later the research results of "Amorphous Alloys" by Chinese scientist Wang Weihua and their team won China's national "Top 10 Scientific and Technological Progress."

But this is just the beginning. In the not-too-distant future, Songshan Lake looks to add more world-class basic scientific research facilities, including an Advanced Attosecond Laser Infrastructure. With eyes on the future, the scientists of Songshan Lake hope that, with the help of advanced scientific research facilities, they can provide solutions for climate change issues and sustainability.

Today, it serves as a city driving China’s future of scientific development. Beyond borders, it aspires to serve as a scientific influence on the rest of the world.

