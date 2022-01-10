Worldwide Commercial Seaweed Industry go 2025 - Asia-Pacific Held the Largest Share of the Market

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Seaweed Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial seaweed market is projected to grow with CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025.

Key Market Trends

Higher Benefits with Enhanced Yield and Productivity

Agriculture is a critical sector for the livelihood of individuals and the stability of the overall global economy. Meeting the food needs and its productivity requirements in the future are of tremendous importance owing to the increasing global population. These requirements can be achieved through a set of innovations and technologies that have recently come up in support of the agriculture sector; one among them is using seaweed extract to boost agricultural production. Liquid seaweed extracts are complex and have demonstrated to possess novel mechanisms for increasing crop productivity.

Moreover, the other benefits include improved root structures, improved plant development like flowering and leaf development and fruit set, and enhanced ability to tolerate plant disease and climatic stresses, such as cold or drought. They also help in improving soil structure, soil water holding capacity, and improved soil microbiology. The graph provided shows the market of seaweeds taken by the source World Bank Group.

Asia-pacific Held the Largest Share of the Commercial Seaweed Market

The use of seaweed as food has strong roots in Asian countries, such as China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, the demand for seaweed as food has spread to North America, South America, and Europe. China is by far the largest seaweed producer, followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan. However, seaweeds are now being produced on all continents.

The United States, Mexico, and Canada are poised to witness a high growth rate in the seaweed market. Rapid industrialization, coupled with environment-friendly regulations, is anticipated to benefit the growth of the market for commercial seaweed in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global commercial seaweed market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. Cargill Inc., DuPont, Acadian Seaplants Limited, CP Kelco, Algae, the arctic company, Fruit Hill Farm, and Kelpak are the most active companies among all major players in this market. The companies that have taken the lead in strategic movements are Cargill Inc. and CP Kelco. Most of the key players are based in developed countries of Asia- Pacific, European region, and North America. At the same time, their subsidiaries and branches are established in many countries of South America and Eastern European countries, the Middle East, and the Oceana region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 by Product Type

5.1.1 Brown Seaweed

5.1.2 Green Seaweed

5.1.3 Red Seaweed

5.2 by Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 by Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest Middle East & Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Dupont De Nemours, Inc

6.4.3 Acadian Seaplants

6.4.4 Cp Kelco Us Inc.

6.4.5 Brandt Consolidated Inc.

6.4.6 Seasol International

6.4.7 Gelymar

6.4.8 Algaia Sa



7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4uxbna