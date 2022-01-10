Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aromatherapy diffuser market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

The popularity of essential oils with strong anti-bacterial properties include lavender, lemongrass, basil, tea-tree, lemon, eucalyptus, and others that help in boosting immunity during the time of COVID-19, which, in turn, positively impacted the aromatherapy diffuser market. Moreover, in the forecast period, the market is further expected to be driven by the desire to live a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the numerous health benefits of essential oils are expected to drive the product demand.

The rising awareness of the various benefits of aromatherapy for stress, depression, and anxiety relief, particularly in developed economies, is expected to drive demand for various types of diffusers. Essential oils have no direct side effects when inhaled through diffusers unless consumed orally or applied directly to the skin. This factor is a significant growth driver for the market.

Furthermore, with the expanding fragrance industry, consumers are demanding natural fragrances due to a rise in health consciousness and side effects, such as allergies and toxins associated with synthetic/chemical products. However, direct intake of essential oil can result in adverse effects, such as rashes and allergies. Thus, aromatherapy diffusers are one of the safest techniques for the consumption of essential oils, which may boost the revenue of the diffuser market in the coming years.

Ultrasonic aromatherapy diffusers are anticipated to dominate the overall market over the forecast period, owing to their characteristics of retaining the therapeutic properties of essential oils and creating a pleasing ambiance. On the other hand, nebulizers are expected to be the fastest-growing product segment, as they offer the best diffusion of essential oils in large rooms without losing the therapeutic value of oils.

Key Market Trends

Surging Demand for Essential Oils in Aromatherapy Diffuser

With the increased awareness of the proven benefits of essential oils on mental health, there has been a substantial increase in the usage of oils as a natural way to deal with anxiety and attrition. Aromatherapy is gaining prominence, especially among the urban population, due to the changing lifestyles and rising media influence in the American market. The demand for essential oils in the United States has been inflating yearly, and a significant share of essential oil produced and imported in the country goes into the aromatherapy market.

Notably, the most popular essential oil imported in the United States is lemon oil, followed by orange oil, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus oil. The increasing R&D activities, along with innovation in extraction techniques, are expected to bolster the growth of essential oil applications in aromatherapy, especially in emerging economies. High industrialization and urbanization rates in India, China, Mexico, and Brazil have influenced end-user industries in the region, which, in turn, has led to a greater demand for aromatics and fragrance therapies.

South America is the Fastest Growing Market for Aromatherapy Diffusers

Aromatherapy is gaining prominence as one of the ways to enhance consumers' moods and health. Nowadays, consumers of South America want to create the feel of the spa or Mediterranean at home due to hectic and busy lifestyles, as well as a rise in various health problems.

This, in turn, is boosting the sales of aromatherapy diffusers in the region. In addition, the trend of online shopping is on the rise on account of the ease of accessibility offered by e-commerce websites. Thus, the rising number of internet users in South America is further likely to propel the demand for aromatherapy diffusers that are available through online channels.

