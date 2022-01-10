Singular Genomics Partners with New England Biolabs® to Enable NEBNext® Kits for the G4 Sequencing Platform

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with New England Biolabs (NEB®) to validate its NEBNext kits, a product line for both DNA and RNA sample prep, with the G4 sequencing platform.



High-quality, high-yield library preparation is a critical first step towards optimizing NGS workflows. NEB is a recognized leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications with renowned products in sample preparation for NGS. NEBNext kits are designed and quality controlled to improve yields and library diversity, using a broad range of input amounts from a wide variety of sample types.

“We are pleased to partner with NEB to make the NEBNext kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “Our customers will appreciate the ability to work with such an established company in the genomic market and to use their high-quality workflows on the G4.”

“We are delighted to see an exciting new sequencing platform come to the NGS market,” said Fiona Stewart, Ph.D., Associate Director, NGS Portfolio management. “We are pleased to expand access to our library prep kits for Singular Genomics customers, who will benefit from our exceptional product quality and unsurpassed technical support.”

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEB® and NEBNEXT® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and power. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 sequencing platform, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX sequencing platforms are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

