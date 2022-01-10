Singular Genomics Partners with Dovetail Genomics to Enable Dovetail Kits for the G4 Sequencing Platform

LA JOLLA, Calif, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with Dovetail Genomics to validate its proximity ligation kit portfolio, representing the leading methods to unlock access to 3-D genome architecture, with the G4 sequencing platform.



The 3-D genome architecture at the nucleosome level is critical for understanding the regulation of gene expression. Dovetail’s best-in-class products capture this 3-D genome architecture alongside primary sequence information using NGS. The long-range genomic information captured by Dovetail technology will enable more comprehensive detection of structural variation and chromosome-scale phasing on the Singular Genomics platform.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Dovetail to make their kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “Dovetail’s solutions add to the diversity of applications available for the G4.”

“With Dovetail’s unbiased proximity ligation technology, Singular Genomics’ users will be able to create a richer view of the genome from every sequencing run,” said Dovetail CEO Todd Dickinson. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Singular Genomics to enable researchers to accelerate critical advancements in precision medicine and life sciences research.”

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics is reimagining the life sciences by unlocking access to genomic structure at an unparalleled level. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3-D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and power. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 sequencing platform, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX sequencing platforms are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

