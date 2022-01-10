English Swedish

Malmö, Sweden, January 10, 2022

Acarix appoints US based Helen Ljungdahl Round as new CEO

The Board of Acarix AB (publ) has today appointed Helen Ljungdahl Round as new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Helen is currently President of Acarix USA Inc. and will continue to be based in the US in her capacity as new group CEO of Acarix.

Ms. Helen Ljungdahl Round was appointed President of Acarix US operations in September 2021 and has since managed the company’s initial commercial launch in the US. Helen has more than 25 years of leadership experience in strategy, product innovation, business management, and marketing and sales in both the pharmaceutical and medical technology industry. Helen has had many international managerial and executive roles within Merck & Co, Inc, working in North America, EU, Middle East/Africa, Latin America and Asia. Her career also includes roles as CEO of AMNICELL, a biotech start-up based in New York City, and as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development for GN Hearing Denmark.

"It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that the Board today announces Helen Ljungdahl Round as the new CEO of Acarix AB. With the US now being our most important market, we’ve tasked Helen to accelerate the commercial expansion based in the US, while also leading the Acarix teams in Europe to further expand the market, pipeline and clinical claims. Helen assumes the leadership position of Acarix in an exciting phase where funding and key prerequisites now are in place to help realize the mission of being the world leader in AI-based rapid diagnostics of coronary heart disease” says Philip Siberg, Chairman of the Board of Acarix.

“Coronary artery disease remains a major cause of mortality and morbidity around the world. Our AI-based CADScor System has significant potential to transform and streamline the delivery of cardiovascular care. I am very inspired by our unique technology, by building the organization to accelerate growth and shareholder values, and ultimately deliver significant impact to the millions of patients with suspected coronary artery disease” comments Helen Ljungdahl Round.

The Board wishes to thank Per Persson for his leadership and accomplishments as CEO of Acarix since 2018. Under Per's leadership Acarix has obtained FDA 510k De Novo clearance, CPT III reimbursement code, initiated commercialization on the US market and raised growth capital to enable further market expansion.

This information is information that Acarix AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by Acarix news distributor GlobeNewswire at the publication of this press release.

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor® system is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor system calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes with 97% confidence. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com .

