Cogniac Appoints Jared Smith as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced and welcomed Jared Smith as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Joining the team this month along with the new Head of Platform Strategy, Ledi Imeraj, Smith will oversee Cogniac’s revenue streams and align the teams responsible for their growth and generation.



As a seasoned senior technology executive, Smith brings more than 20 years of business and partnership development experience to this role. His addition to the team offers extensive expertise in revenue expansion, partnership creation, and executive leadership. Prior to this position with Cogniac, Smith served as VP of Worldwide Sales for Immersion Corporation, where he drove Immersion’s worldwide revenue with a strategic focus on developing technology solutions. He later led revenue and operational strategy as interim CEO during the company’s recent leadership transition. Before that, during his tenure as VP of Strategic Alliances for Arm, Smith led a 25-person business development and technical team while owning commercial execution with a large ecosystem of strategic partners.

“Jared is the ideal candidate to guide our next chapter of revenue growth and success,” said Cogniac CEO Chuck Myers. “His strong track record of leadership, business operations, and relationship development indicates he’ll prove an invaluable addition to Cogniac as we continue to increase the scale of vision AI adoption across enterprise operations. We expect him to fortify our team’s innovative development in exciting ways this year and beyond.”

Smith commented, “My enthusiasm for Cogniac, its vision, and the skilled team helping realize it, is unmatched. As a team that is innovating vision AI at enterprise scale, we have a significant opportunity to drive operational efficiencies across a variety of industries with our cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach. Cogniac’s no-code AI holds unique simplicity, optimizing its organizational value, and I’m honored to be joining a forward-thinking organization at the forefront of AI vision.”

In addition to his professional expertise, Smith holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Santa Clara University as well as a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac is a global leader in AI-powered image and video analysis enabling organizations to extract reliable, specific, and actionable intelligence from their abundant raw visual data. Cogniac’s no-code platform - implementing the latest in deep neural network AI technology under the hood - is deployed across a wide spectrum of industries and applications, including mission-critical ones, to maximize performance of visual tasks. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

