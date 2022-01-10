Justuno Launches Comprehensive Template Library to Further Enable Brands to Get Started with Onsite Conversion Optimization

Austin, TX, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the leading onsite conversion optimization platform, announced the launch of a new template library. This new feature enables users to choose from hundreds of pre-built designer templates to get started with onsite lead capture and messaging even faster. This new feature allows customers to pick from a variety of promotion types for every scenario that is already built with best practices in mind for maximum impact on their onsite performance. The library also features templates by top agency and technology partners, including Affirm, Andzen, Common Thread Collective, Fuel Made, Gatsby, Growth Gurus, and Postscript.

The new template library allows brands to gain even more value from their Justuno account through high-performing promotions; they simply have to pick it, brand it, and go live. Justuno’s industry-leading partners are also encouraged to contribute to the library to showcase their particular expertise and strategic advantages to generate partner visibility while providing end-users with more value.

The first agency templates to launch are from Andzen, Common Thread Collective, Fuel Made, and Growth Gurus, featuring lead captures for both email and SMS opt-ins. Meanwhile, technology partners Affirm, Gatsby, and Postscript designs respectively feature buy now pay later messaging, TikTok and Instagram handle collection, and SMS opt-in captures.

Justuno is the premium onsite conversion optimization platform with personalized messaging, robust segmentation capabilities, AI-powered product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology to help businesses turn visitors into customers. This new template library is a way to empower customers to get started faster than ever with top-quality designs and targeting rules already in place.

Justuno’s CTO & Co-Founder, Travis Logan, said this on the release of this new feature:

“The template library is an intuitive way to quickly access ready-to-launch designs and targeting rules, making it easier than ever for our customers to build, brand, and go live. Taking the next step to invite technology and agency partners to contribute was a no-brainer, helping our customers supercharge their on-site campaigns to collect more subscribers and convert more visitors. We’re always looking for ways to optimize our customer’s experience and make conversion rate optimization easier and more accessible for all.”

###