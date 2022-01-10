PrimoHoagies Goes Big With Eight Stores Signed For Texas, Eleven Others To Be Developed Across the Country As Historic Growth Continues

WESTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready, y’all: PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls, closed out 2021 with a bang, with 19 new franchise agreements including the brand’s big Texas debut with eight locations signed in that state alone. PrimoHoagies will also continue to expand its presence in Colorado adding five locations, in addition to five new franchises in North Jersey and one in suburban Philadelphia. These signed agreements brought the total number of new secured locations to 61 in 2021.



PrimoHoagies, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its original location in South Philadelphia this summer, continues to prove the demand for its unmatched flavor and freshness, increasing its Western presence in Colorado while expanding into the South-Central region of the country. With current locations operating in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, the past two years have brought unprecedented development of new stores. The 100th PrimoHoagies location is projected to open this summer.

“It is said that everything is bigger in Texas, and the team is ready for the Lone Star State to taste the Primo difference! We could not be more excited to kickoff what projects to be another record-breaking year as we bring PrimoHoagies to this larger-than life state,” said Nicholas Papanier, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc. “While not only showing sustainability but continued growth the past two years, we are seeing the demand for PrimoHoagies across the country from consumers, franchisees, and area developers. As we head into 2022, we are focused on continuing to deliver quality and service beyond expectations while ensuring a national footprint that continues to grow successfully. We are full throttle and want the country to Make It Primo in 2022!”

The 19 new locations are as follows:

Eight in Texas (including in Houston; specific locations TBD)

Five in Colorado, within Denver and Boulder (specific locations TBD) The first PrimoHoagies in Denver will open in early summer 2022 (6200 Leetsdale Drive), with four openings expected by year end.

Five in North Jersey (Sussex and Morris County; specific locations TBD)

One in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (105 Town Center Road)



Current franchisee Judy Chong has owned and operated the Dresher, Pennsylvania PrimoHoagies for the past 16 years and seized on the opportunity to expand with the purchase of the new King of Prussia location.

“Focusing on product consistency, elevated customer service, and strong teamwork morale led to an increase of gross sales at my unit in Dresher of 45 percent,” said Chong.

PrimoHoagies makes instant loyal customers through its dedication to fresh, quality ingredients that come together in recipes passed down through generations which create iconic hoagies, including the most popular Italian variety. Ideal for a made-to-order lunch or dinner option, the menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, and more. Catering is also available for special events, holidays, gamedays, and corporate luncheons.

