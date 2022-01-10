Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

The agreement is anticipated to contribute to correcting the opioid crisis in Canada and serve as a foundation for both companies to potentially expand into new verticals in the future

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the “Company” or “Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership via a services agreement (the “Agreement”) with Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) ("Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications available in multiple doses and timed-release combinations.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Levitee will, where applicable, inform customers throughout its ecosystem of specialized clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia about Canntab products as alternative solutions for pain management, addiction, and other disorders. Levitee currently owns five addiction clinics and three specialized pharmacies which have conducted more than 35,000 patient visits in the last 12 months. The partnership is anticipated to enhance patient care and drive additional revenue.

“We share a vision with Canntab to play a meaningful role in flattening the curve of the opioid crisis in Canada by tapering use of addictive painkillers through the substitution of viable alternatives, which can include cannabinoids like CBD and THC and combination thereof,” said Noha ElSayed, B.Sc.Pharm, APA, Executive Director, Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region. “Notwithstanding the lack of clinical trials for product specific uses, cannabinoids have shown great promise to provide patients relief for multiple indications in which we specialize. I am eager for Canntab to begin servicing our pharmacies and clinics throughout Canada, as it will both drive additional revenue and better serve our patients.”

“I see this as the start of what can be a long and prosperous relationship between Canntab and Levitee Labs,” added Richard Goldstein, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of CannTab. “Our hard pill formulations are superior to all other medical CBD and THC delivery systems and designed to produce both immediate and durable relief for acute and chronic pain. Furthermore, our manufacturing capacities are not limited. In the future, I see the potential for our production expertise to be extremely synergistic with Levitee’s compounding capabilities to provide a diverse portfolio of therapeutics, including those in the psychedelics space when regulations allow.”

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, a Cannabis Research License, and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada. Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

About Levitee Labs

Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies.

The Company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies™, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

