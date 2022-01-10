Surrozen Announces Key 2022 Milestones for Lead Programs and Acceleration of Research Pipeline

-Initiation of Phase 1 clinical trials of SZN-1326 and SZN-043 expected in third quarter 2022



-Acceleration of preclinical programs includes nomination of lead candidate SZN-413 for retinopathies

and compelling preclinical data highlighting the potential for lacrimal gland and lung programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, announced key development goals and acceleration of its research pipeline as the company transitions to a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

“2022 promises to be a transformational year for Surrozen, as it marks our planned entry into the clinic for two novel therapeutic candidates,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “Our priorities are focused on demonstrating the clinical potential for our lead programs in liver and intestine, advancing our novel Wnt therapeutics discovery pipeline and continuing our progression toward a fully integrated biotech company. Furthermore, we have expanded to a third therapeutic area in ophthalmology with the recent nomination of lead candidate SZN-413.”

Parker continued, “Our discovery programs continue to identify new areas where our Wnt platform technologies could have therapeutic impact, including lacrimal gland and lung. We will continue to integrate our biological insights and proprietary discoveries in pursuit of our vision to develop Wnt therapeutics aimed at halting or reversing progression in a broad spectrum of serious diseases.”

Recent Highlights

Lead Product Candidates

SZN-1326 for Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis and SZN-043 for Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis

SZN-1326 is the first development candidate designed using Surrozen’s SWAPTM technology and targets the Wnt signaling pathway in the intestinal epithelium. In preclinical animal models of acute and chronic colitis, SZN-1326 has been shown to activate Wnt signaling in the intestine, stimulate intestinal epithelial regeneration, reduce inflammation and reduce disease activity. Surrozen is developing SZN-1326 for moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease.

SZN-043 is the first development candidate designed using Surrozen’s SWEETSTM technology. In preclinical animal models of liver injury and fibrosis, SZN-043 has been shown to selectively activate Wnt signaling in the liver, stimulate hepatocyte proliferation and reduce fibrosis. Surrozen is developing SZN-043 for severe liver diseases, including severe alcoholic hepatitis.

Following the recent completion of IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies, Surrozen expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials of both SZN-1326 and SZN-043 in healthy volunteers in the third quarter of 2022.

Research Pipeline

SZN-413 for Retinopathies, Including Wet AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling is known to play a critical role in retinal vascular integrity and function. Data with Fzd4-specific Surrozen Wnt modulating tool molecules has shown that selectively activating Wnt signaling can rescue a disease phenotype in a norrin knockout model.

Surrozen recently nominated SZN-413, a mono Fzd4 bispecific antibody, as a development candidate for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathies. Recent data evaluating SZN-413 in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated:

Stimulated Wnt signaling in retinal vascular endothelial cells

Increased tight junction protein expression in retinal vascular endothelial cells

Significantly reduced avascular area and pathological neovascular tuft formation in an oxygen-induced retinopathy mouse model



Lacrimal Gland

Tear-producing glands rely on Wnt signaling for maintenance of function​. Restoration of gland function through activation of Wnt signaling is a potential therapeutic approach to treat dry eye, including dry eye associated with Sjogren’s Disease. Preclinical data demonstrated that Surrozen Wnt-modulating molecules:

Stimulated Wnt signaling in the lacrimal gland

Increased tear production within two days in a mouse IL-1a lacrimal gland injury model

Lung

Recent discoveries of Wnt-responsive progenitor cells in the lung suggest a potential role for Wnt in diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Preclinical data demonstrated that Surrozen Wnt-modulating molecules:

Activated Wnt signaling​ in the lung

Expands Alveolar AT2 cell organoids

Reduced injury and improved fibrosis in an acute bleomycin mouse model



About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for the treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

