Cal State Fullerton's Christine Latham Inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing

Fullerton, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Nursing has inducted California State University Fullerton's Dr. Christine Latham MSN, DNSc, RN, FAAN, as a Fellow. Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession. Fellows are selected based on their contributions and impact to advance the public’s health.

The Academy is an honorific society that recognizes nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, practice, administration, and academia. Academy Fellows, from nearly 40 countries, hold a wide variety of roles influencing health care. Induction into the Fellowship represents more than recognition of one's accomplishments within the nursing profession. Fellows contribute their collective expertise to the Academy, engaging with health leaders nationally and globally to improve health and achieve health equity by impacting policy through nursing leadership, innovation, and science.

Dr. Latham, a Professor Emeritus in the School of Nursing, has been a leader in the School of Nursing at California State University, Fullerton for over 20 years. As Chair of Nursing, the program increased in size from 30 students to over 500 students over five years (1998-2003) through the initiation of distance education and partnerships with UCI and Kaiser Permanente to establish master’s level education for advanced practice nurses. Dr. Latham was able to obtain funding for programs to create a more supportive workforce and educational environments through peer mentoring and shared governance systems in medical centers and in the School of Nursing. Many research publications and invited presentations resulted from a research-based Hispanic Health Protection Model for Diabetes that improved the assessment of social determinants of health in Hispanic people diagnosed with diabetes in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Mexico. Dr. Latham developed a Holistic Caring Inventory measure for nursing care that is used extensively in the US and is being translated into other languages.

“I am honored to receive this award, and intend to continue to work with the Academy, other professional organizations, academia, and health care service to enhance the nursing workforce and improve patient care outcomes,” Dr. Latham said.

“Dr. Latham has situated our School of Nursing at the forefront of nursing education. Her successful applications for multiple large grants have supported the School’s mission through supportive services to attract and retain a diverse student body to care for the increasing multiethnic patients in California. Her vision propels us toward achieving the goals outlined in the National Academy of Science’s Nursing 2030 report,” says Dr. Penny Weismuller, Director of CSUF’s School of Nursing.

Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the Academy’s Fellow Selection Committee, which is comprised of current Fellows, reviewed hundreds of applications to select the 2021 Fellows.

Dr. Latham was one of 225 individuals selected to be inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows. The 2021 Fellows represent 38 states, the District of Columbia, and 18 countries.

About the American Academy of Nursing, American Nurses Association: The American Academy of Nursing serves the public by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis, and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Academy Fellows are inducted into the organization for their extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally. With more than 2,800 Fellows, the Academy represents nursing’s most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers 110 degree programs, and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our It Takes a Titan campaign, a five-year $250 million comprehensive fundraising initiative, prioritizes investments in academic innovation, student empowerment, campus transformation and community enrichment. Visit fullerton.edu.

# # #

Attachment