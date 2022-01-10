Halo Biosciences Participating in BIO @ JPM and BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ During J.P. Morgan Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Biosciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Anissa Kalinowski, MSc, MBA, will present this week at the BIO@JPM and Biotech Showcase™ 2022 conferences.

At these events, the company will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered participants and investors to introduce Halo Biosciences' business plans and to highlight the company's scientific advances and pipeline.

Event: BIO @ JPM

Date: January 10-14, 2022

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase

Date: January 10-12, 17-19, 2022

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options

"At Halo Biosciences, we are advancing the development of an entirely new class of disease-modifying therapeutics that treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by targeting the extracellular matrix," says Anissa Kalinowski, CEO of Halo Biosciences. "Through our approach, we have a unique opportunity to address a number of chronic diseases with significant unmet need. We look forward to sharing our plans with potential collaborators and investors."

ABOUT HALO BIOSCIENCES

Halo Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company redefining the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Halo is developing a novel class of disease-modifying therapeutics that address underlying disease processes by editing the extracellular matrix (ECM). The company's lead compound, H01, specifically targets the dysregulation of hyaluronan (HA), a major component of the ECM, and a driver of edema, inflammation, and fibrosis. Following the successful completion of a Phase 1 study at Stanford University, H01 is now in development for the treatment of Group 3 pulmonary hypertension (PH).

