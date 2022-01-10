Telecure Technologies Inc. Announces Resignation of CEO Adnan Malik

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) today announced that Adnan Malik has resigned as CEO and from the Board at Telecure. Board Chair and Chief Operating Officer Joshua Rosenberg will take on the responsibilities of the CEO until a replacement is named.



Mr. Malik founded MyApps Corp, a Florida based company. He was appointed the CEO of Telecure following MyApps’ reverse takeover of Telecure in summer 2021. Given the state of the Company’s development and difference of visions ahead, both the Board of Telecure and Mr. Malik concluded that this was an appropriate time for Mr. Malik to move on and conclude this relationship for the next phase of the Company’s growth plans.

“This is the right time to make a change,” said Mr. Malik. “I am proud of what I achieved with MyApps, and wish Telecure the best going forward.”

“Adnan played an important role in positioning Telecure to participate in the telehealth technology business. We thank Adnan for his contributions and wish him well,” said Mr. Rosenberg.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Joshua Rosenberg

Chair

Contact:

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

eli@telecure.com

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDrTM and FindingDrTM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.