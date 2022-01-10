Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in New York

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in New York have seen increased deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as the constant threat of extreme weather from winter storms to hurricanes increase the risk of power outages.



New York is steadily growing its residential battery storage capacity year over year, with forecasts estimating deployments will more than triple in the next several years alone, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Our highly trained and qualified team takes pride in providing customers with the best service and solutions to meet their needs,” said Joseph Milillo, CEO at Power Solutions, an Enphase Platinum installer. “Customer satisfaction is further guaranteed by offering top quality energy products from Enphase. The company’s microinverters and batteries are proven to deliver on performance, reliability, and safety.”

“We want to give our customers unprecedented control over their home energy and offer them peace of mind when it’s needed most,” said Michael Lawton, CEO at Element Energy, an Enphase Gold installer. “The Enphase Energy System offers first-class monitoring, safety, reliability, and the option to grow with our customers as their needs change.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Last summer, oppressive heat waves left thousands of residents in the Northeast without power, and as the winter season poses additional challenges to grid resilience, we have seen an increase in the number of homeowners who desire energy independence,” said Jay Davis, lead designer at AllSeason Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. “We put our trust in Enphase’s superior microinverter-based technology so that our customers know they have access to the most reliable and capable backup power solution available.”

“New York is clearly vulnerable to increasingly common extreme weather events in both the summer and winter seasons, driving demand for reliable energy solutions like the Enphase IQ Battery, which provides reliable backup power when the grid needs it most,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are grateful to work with premium installers in the greater New York area in order to meet this demand with exceptional customer experience.”

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

