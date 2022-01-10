GTT Appoints Ken Bisnoff as New Channel Chief Americas

Bisnoff brings over 30 years of industry leadership experience in high-performance organizations



Appointment reinforces strategic importance of indirect sales channel as key lever of revenue growth

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the appointment of Ken Bisnoff as the new senior vice president and channel chief for the Americas division. Bisnoff has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry leading high-performing organizations through periods of rapid organizational growth, change and sales-driven expansion.

As an important sales channel driving revenue growth for its business, GTT’s indirect channel is composed of the top master agents and more than 300 sub-agents. These channel partners sell the full suite of GTT cloud networking services to mid- and large-size enterprises seeking to leverage the advantage of GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network, managed services expertise, and industry-leading SD-WAN and advanced network security capabilities. GTT’s channel partner program offers robust support that includes dedicated resources for project management, solution design and customer advocacy in addition to marketing support and the availability of GTT’s self-service EtherVision portal for enhanced control, visibility and lifecycle management.

“Ken Bisnoff is among the most respected figures in the telecommunications industry and has been recognized in the channel community numerous times for his leadership contributions,” commented Jim Delis, president, Americas division, GTT. “His extensive industry experience and far-reaching network of connections will be a great asset to GTT as we continue to invest in the indirect channel, where we believe GTT offers unique value to our partners and customers as a provider of global connectivity and managed services.”

Bisnoff’s prior experience as an industry executive includes a tenure that spanned more than 20 years at TPx Communications, where he was a founding member of the executive team and served as senior vice president in various roles that included leading direct and indirect sales, human resources, and marketing communications. Bisnoff’s track record of achievement as a channel sales leader includes recognition by CRN magazine as a Top 50 Most Influential “Channel Chief” for three consecutive years, from 2017 to 2019, and he also earned the Circle of Excellence Award in 2017 from Channel Partners Magazine. Bisnoff has served on the advisory boards of both the Technology Channel Association and Channel Partners.



About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

