Cerence Powers AI Assistant in Electric Vehicle Pioneer NIO’s ES8

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that NIO, a pioneer in revolutionizing the premium electric vehicle market in China and worldwide, will deploy Cerence conversational AI in its ES8 full-size SUV as the carmaker expands to Norway. NIO is renowned for its role in helping advance the electric car genre, and through this collaboration adds cutting-edge voice and AI to its already futuristic vehicles.



The Cerence Automotive Platform delivers Cerence’s industry-leading automotive voice innovations in a turnkey, flexible architecture with minimal development and deployment time. NIO turned to Cerence for an intuitive, conversational automotive assistant that resides in its state-of-the-art infotainment system and delivers a personalized in-car experience. The automaker takes of advantage of both on-board and cloud-based conversational AI and natural language understanding, along with text-to-speech and speech signal enhancement, to deliver fast, accurate interactions with the voice assistant, even in limited connectivity.

“NIO is a pioneer and a game changer at the forefront of the future of electric vehicles, transforming the innovation landscape in today’s automotive industry in China and worldwide,” said Charles Kuai, SVP and General Manager, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “We’re proud to partner with NIO in developing a digital companion that supports and excites their drivers with an intuitive, intelligent, future-forward assistant experience.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com