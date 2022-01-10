Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 investor conference, to be held virtually from January 10-13, 2022. Details for the event and management’s participation are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022

Dates: January 10-13, 2022

Format: On-demand investor presentation beginning on January 10, 1-on-1 investor meetings

Fireside Chat: January 10, with link available through the event portal

Registration: www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect

About Entasis

Entasis is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including post Phase 3 sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0462 (targeting multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.